Apple iPhone Fold Launch In 2026 Looks Very Likely With Samsung Display ‘Hint’

It appears that Apple’s first foldable is more closer to becoming a reality than ever. In what could be assumed as a major hint that the iPhone Fold is on the horizon, Apple’s display partner said that “mass production of OLED for foldable phones” is in the works.

Although Apple wasn’t directly mentioned, a comment from Samsung Display President Lee Cheong indicates the company is gearing up to supply Apple with foldable displays, according to a report by Korean site ChosunBiz.

“The 8.6th-generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) production line currently in preparation is scheduled to start operations by the end of the second quarter or in the third quarter next year. We are also moving forward with preparations for mass production of OLED for foldable phones to be supplied to a North American client,” Lee reportedly said.

Lee also said that the “North American client” launches its top-end devices in the second half of the year, and it is well known that Apple reserves its major releases for the September month.

Notably, Samsung Display acts as Apple’s main supplier for iPhone screens, particularly for its most cutting-edge versions. Although Lee didn’t explicitly reference the company, it is clear who is being alluded to.