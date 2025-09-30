Apple iPhone Fold Launch In 2026 Looks Very Likely With Samsung Display ‘Hint’
Apple’s display partner said that “mass production of OLED for foldable phones” is in the works.
It appears that Apple’s first foldable is more closer to becoming a reality than ever. In what could be assumed as a major hint that the iPhone Fold is on the horizon, Apple’s display partner said that “mass production of OLED for foldable phones” is in the works.
Although Apple wasn’t directly mentioned, a comment from Samsung Display President Lee Cheong indicates the company is gearing up to supply Apple with foldable displays, according to a report by Korean site ChosunBiz.
“The 8.6th-generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) production line currently in preparation is scheduled to start operations by the end of the second quarter or in the third quarter next year. We are also moving forward with preparations for mass production of OLED for foldable phones to be supplied to a North American client,” Lee reportedly said.
Lee also said that the “North American client” launches its top-end devices in the second half of the year, and it is well known that Apple reserves its major releases for the September month.
Notably, Samsung Display acts as Apple’s main supplier for iPhone screens, particularly for its most cutting-edge versions. Although Lee didn’t explicitly reference the company, it is clear who is being alluded to.
Apple iPhone Fold Reportedly Launching In 2026
The anticipated launch of the iPhone Fold in 2026 seems to have widespread consensus. This especially comes in the wake of the introduction of the iPhone Air, which served as a crucial milestone towards achieving the much slimmer displays required.
It has been reported that Apple was experimenting with realistic prototypes of the iPhone Fold during the summer of 2025, and iOS 27 is expected to concentrate on features tailored specifically for this new model.
ALSO READ
Worried About Scratches On iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air? Check These Protective iPhone Cases
Apple iPhone Fold Features
The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 7.8-inch main inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. It will likely sport two rear cameras, paired with one front camera each in its folded and unfolded states. It is also tipped to have a titanium build for elements like hinge and casing, and use Touch ID instead of Face ID.
Additionally, it has been reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman that the iPhone Fold could look like “two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side.”