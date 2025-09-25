Apple iPhone Fold: 5 Standout Features Expected, But At A Premium Price Tag

Creaseless, Thin Design: Speculation is rife that Apple has developed an inner display that is free of creases, and yet, there are no compromises on thinness. Analyst Ming Chi Kuo has said the iPhone Fold will have a thickness of 9mm to 9.5mm when folded and 4.5mm to 4.8mm when opened. If true, this will make the iPhone Fold thinner than the iPhone Air in its unfolded state.

Bigger Displays: In one compact device, the iPhone Fold will provide bigger screens compared to even the 6.9-inch iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone Fold could have a 7.8-inch main inner display (similar to iPad mini’s 7.9-inch display) and a 5.5-inch outer screen (reminiscent of the iPhone mini’s 5.4-inch display).

Four Cameras: Gurman has said that the iPhone Fold is anticipated to have four cameras. It could include two rear cameras, one front-facing camera in its folded state, and one front camera in its unfolded avatar. Noteworthy leaker Digital Chat Station from Weibo has suggested that both of the rear lenses will be 48MP.

Touch ID, Not Face ID: While all the recent top-tier iPhones have featured Face ID, there are rumours that the iPhone Fold will utilise Touch ID for security, integrated into the side button, similar to the setup on the iPad Air. This could be because two separate Face ID systems would be needed on the two displays, which could cost more and take up more space as well.

Titanium Build: The iPhone Fold will reportedly use titanium in various elements of its design, such as hinge and casing. Notably, Apple has retained titanium for the iPhone Air (while moving to aluminium for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max), indicating that the iPhone Fold will be closer to the Air in many aspects.