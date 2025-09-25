Apple iPhone Fold: 5 Standout Features Expected, But At A Premium Price Tag
2026 may be the year when Apple launches its inaugural iPhone Fold.
If the rumour mill is to be believed, Apple will unveil a foldable iPhone in the coming year. This much-anticipated device has been speculated about for several years, but growing indications point out that 2026 may be the year when Apple launches its inaugural iPhone Fold.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that the iPhone Fold could resemble “two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side,” adding that it will be “super thin and a design achievement.” Notably, Apple launched its super thin and light iPhone Air a couple of weeks back, and many experts have commended the phone for its performance despite the slim profile.
What will the foldable iPhone have in store? Here are five standout features expected to be packed in the Apple iPhone Fold.
Apple iPhone Fold Specs And Features
Creaseless, Thin Design: Speculation is rife that Apple has developed an inner display that is free of creases, and yet, there are no compromises on thinness. Analyst Ming Chi Kuo has said the iPhone Fold will have a thickness of 9mm to 9.5mm when folded and 4.5mm to 4.8mm when opened. If true, this will make the iPhone Fold thinner than the iPhone Air in its unfolded state.
Bigger Displays: In one compact device, the iPhone Fold will provide bigger screens compared to even the 6.9-inch iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone Fold could have a 7.8-inch main inner display (similar to iPad mini’s 7.9-inch display) and a 5.5-inch outer screen (reminiscent of the iPhone mini’s 5.4-inch display).
Four Cameras: Gurman has said that the iPhone Fold is anticipated to have four cameras. It could include two rear cameras, one front-facing camera in its folded state, and one front camera in its unfolded avatar. Noteworthy leaker Digital Chat Station from Weibo has suggested that both of the rear lenses will be 48MP.
Touch ID, Not Face ID: While all the recent top-tier iPhones have featured Face ID, there are rumours that the iPhone Fold will utilise Touch ID for security, integrated into the side button, similar to the setup on the iPad Air. This could be because two separate Face ID systems would be needed on the two displays, which could cost more and take up more space as well.
Titanium Build: The iPhone Fold will reportedly use titanium in various elements of its design, such as hinge and casing. Notably, Apple has retained titanium for the iPhone Air (while moving to aluminium for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max), indicating that the iPhone Fold will be closer to the Air in many aspects.
Apple iPhone Fold Price
A price point of no less than $2,000 is expected for the iPhone Fold. Kuo forecasts that the iPhone Fold will be priced between $2,000 and $2,500.