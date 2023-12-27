Apple’s iPhone Design Chief Enlisted By Jony Ive, Sam Altman To Work On AI Devices

The work marks one of the most ambitious efforts undertaken by Ive since he left Apple in 2019 to create LoveFrom. The iconic designer is famous for the products he helped devise under Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, including the iMac, iPhone and iPad. His hope is to turn the AI device work into a new company, but development of the products remains at an early stage, according to the people. The efforts so far are focused on hiring talent and creating concepts.