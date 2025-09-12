Apple iPhone Air Pre-Bookings Start — Where To Buy, Price Of All Variants, Specs, Features
Measuring just 5.6 mm in thickness, the iPhone Air is the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever made.
Apple introduced to the world an all-new device at its launch event on Sept. 9: the iPhone Air. The thin and light iPhone Air can be pre-booked starting today, Sept. 12, though different online and offline channels, with its sales beginning Friday, Sept. 19.
Here’s an overview of where you can pre-book the iPhone Air, the price of all its variants, and what specifications and features Apple’s newest iPhone comes with.
Apple iPhone Air: Where To Pre-Book
One of the most reliable platforms to pre-order the iPhone Air remains Apple’s own online store. At Croma, customers who opt for the iPhone Air can access the pre-booking service on its website as well as in 574 stores across 206 cities. You can locate the nearest Croma outlet to your location.
You can also place a pre-order for your Air via ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Additionally, Vijay Sales is offering pre-order options for the new smartphone.
Apple iPhone Air Price In India
Below are the prices for all the variants of iPhone Air in India:
Rs 119,900 for 256GB.
Rs 139,900 for 512GB.
Rs 159,900 for 1TB.
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price In India, Pre-Orders, Sales, Where To Buy
Apple iPhone Air Specs And Features
Measuring just 5.6 mm in thickness, the iPhone Air is the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever made. Apple has included a titanium frame on the Air to increase its durability.
Apple’s new A19 Pro chipset helps the Air deliver Pro-level performance. The iPhone Air comes equipped with a single 48MP Fusion primary rear camera and a 18MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is capable of dual video captures from both rear and front cameras.
The Air has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion screen that supports refresh rates up to 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, while there is Ceramic Shield on the rear. It comes in space black, light gold, cloud white, and sky blue colours.