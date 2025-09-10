Apple iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price In India, Pre-Orders, Sales, Where To Buy
Apple has introduced its latest iPhone 17 lineup in India. The series comprises four smartphones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the brand-new iPhone Air. Here’s a look at India pricing for each variant of the iPhone 17 series, pre-order and sale dates, where to buy, and key specs and features.
Apple iPhone 17 Series Prices In India For All Variants
Apple iPhone 17 Price In India
iPhone 17’s price in India is Rs 82,900 for 256GB and Rs 102,900 for 512GB storage models.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price In India
iPhone 17 Pro’s price in India is Rs 134,900 for 256GB, Rs 154,900 for 512GB, and 174,900 for 1TB storage.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India
iPhone 17 Pro Max’s price in India starts at Rs 149,900 for 256GB, Rs 169,900 for 512GB, Rs 189,900 for 1TB, and 229900 for new 2TB storage.
Apple iPhone Air Price In India
The all-new iPhone Air is priced in India at Rs 119,900 for 256GB, Rs 139,900 for 512GB, and Rs 159,900 for 1TB storage.
Apple iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pre-Order And On-Sale Dates, Where To Buy
Pre-Order Date: Pre-orders for iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max start Friday, Sept. 12.
On-Sale Date: All iPhone 17 models will be available for sale starting Friday, Sept. 19.
Where To Buy: The iPhone 17 series will be available for purchase in India on the Apple Store, Amazon, and Flipkart.
Apple iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Key Specs And Features
The show-stopper for this year is the iPhone Air, which boasts an incredibly thin 5.6 mm profile and light make. Other notable features include a titanium build, single 48MP main rear camera, 18MP front camera, 6.5-inch display, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feature 48MP triple rear cameras plus a 18MP front camera, with the capability to shoot simultaneously from front and rear sensors. The Pro and Pro Max have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, an aluminium make, improved RAM and storage, and Apple-designed vapour chamber for cooling. The Air, Pro, and Pro Max have the A19 Pro chipset under their hood.
The base iPhone 17 features a bigger 6.3-inch display with ProMotion and 120Hz refresh rate, latest A19 chipset, 48MP main camera and new 48MP ultrawide, and bigger 256GB storage.