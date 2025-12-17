Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max To Get Under-Display Face ID, DSLR-Like Variable Aperture: Report

Apple is anticipated to launch the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026, which is a good nine months away. That hasn’t stopped insider reports and leaks to reveal new features and changes expected in the flagship devices.

A new report by Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu of The Information says that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will feature under-display Face ID technology, with the selfie camera relocated to the top-left area of the display. Due to these modifications, the iPhone 18 Pro devices will eliminate the pill-shaped Dynamic Island notch at the top of the screen, the report added.

Despite this, the overall appearance of the phones will remain quite similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models, according to the report.