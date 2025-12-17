Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max To Get Under-Display Face ID, DSLR-Like Variable Aperture: Report
Apple intends to incorporate variable aperture functionality in the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.
Apple is anticipated to launch the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026, which is a good nine months away. That hasn’t stopped insider reports and leaks to reveal new features and changes expected in the flagship devices.
A new report by Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu of The Information says that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will feature under-display Face ID technology, with the selfie camera relocated to the top-left area of the display. Due to these modifications, the iPhone 18 Pro devices will eliminate the pill-shaped Dynamic Island notch at the top of the screen, the report added.
Despite this, the overall appearance of the phones will remain quite similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models, according to the report.
Variable Aperture Expected In Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max
Apple intends to incorporate a mechanical iris into at least one of the rear cameras on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, allowing for DSLR-like variable aperture functionality, the report states.
This is in line with previous claims by renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who noted that the primary 48MP camera in the iPhone 18 Pro models will support variable aperture, enabling users to control the volume of light entering the lens and hitting the sensor. Whether this would be accompanied by bigger image sensors remains to be seen, as the current devices employ smaller sensors.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: Other Expected Features
The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is broadly projected to incorporate an A20 Pro processor built on TSMC’s 2nm fabrication process. According to the report, Apple will adopt TSMC’s Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging, integrating RAM directly onto the chip’s wafer alongside the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This change has the potential to improve speed for processing and Apple Intelligence features, extend battery life, and enhance heat dissipation.
Not many upgrades are expected on the display front, with the iPhone 18 Pro continuing with a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max a 6.9 inch-panel.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max could pack a bigger battery, making it the heaviest iPhone ever, with an estimated weight around 240 gm.