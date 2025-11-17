Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Fold May Launch In 2026; iPhone 18, 18e, Air 2 In 2027: Mark Gurman

Apple is gearing up for the most extensive refresh of its iPhone series ever. The changes encompass the flagship handsets as well as the longstanding annual release timeline, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The plan calls for debuting three premium models next fall — the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a brand-new foldable device. Roughly six months after that, Apple intends to release the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and possibly a refreshed iPhone Air. Gurman anticipates this cycle will continue indefinitely, resulting in five or six new iPhones annually.