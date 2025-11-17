Business NewsTechnologyApple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Fold May Launch In 2026; iPhone 18, 18e, Air 2 In 2027: Mark Gurman
Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Fold May Launch In 2026; iPhone 18, 18e, Air 2 In 2027: Mark Gurman

Apple is gearing up for the most extensive refresh of its iPhone series ever.

Apple may launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold in fall 2026 and the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and possibly a refreshed iPhone Air in spring 2027. (Source: Apple)
Apple is gearing up for the most extensive refresh of its iPhone series ever. The changes encompass the flagship handsets as well as the longstanding annual release timeline, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The plan calls for debuting three premium models next fall — the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a brand-new foldable device. Roughly six months after that, Apple intends to release the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and possibly a refreshed iPhone Air. Gurman anticipates this cycle will continue indefinitely, resulting in five or six new iPhones annually.

iPhone Air A Base For iPhone Fold

Gurman further noted that the iPhone Air serves primarily as a technological proving ground and stepping stone towards the foldable iPhone, sharing much of the same hardware and innovations. Its purpose is less about acclimating consumers to slimmer designs and more about priming Apple’s manufacturing ecosystem.

This comes on the back of reports that Apple may be scrapping the next generation of iPhone Air due to weak demand for the inaugural model that debuted this September. Apple hasn’t confirmed whether it is planning to shelve the Air.

Apple Plans Split Launch Beginning With iPhone 18 Series

Gurman also highlighted a shift in Apple’s rollout strategy. Traditionally, four primary iPhones have arrived each fall: the base iPhone, the two Pros, and another model. Over the past few years, this was paired with a budget-friendly iPhone SE or, in the case of 2025, the iPhone 16e.

Beginning in 2026, Gurman indicated, Apple will ease the autumn crunch to achieve more consistent revenue streams year-round while reducing strain on employees and suppliers.

While the timeline has been speculated about earlier as well by various tipsters, Gurman’s report makes it that much more authentic. As per these estimates, below will be the list of expected iPhone 18 devices and their launch schedule:

Fall 2026 Launches:

  • iPhone 18 Pro

  • iPhone 18 Pro Max

  • iPhone Fold

Spring 2027 Launches:

  • iPhone 18

  • iPhone 18e

  • iPhone 18 Air (or iPhone Air 2)

