Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Launching In 2026 — Everything We Know So Far
Apple’s next flagship is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process.
Apple’s iPhone 18 series is sparking interest with reports of early trial production starting in early 2026, potentially allowing more time to refine hardware and software ahead of launch. The flagship iPhone Pro Max — which usually takes the spotlight at Apple launches — is expected to debut in September 2026.
Here’s everything we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Chipset: Apple’s next flagship is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process. This, along with new wafer-level packaging that integrates RAM directly onto the processor, could deliver significant gains in performance, memory bandwidth, latency reduction, and power efficiency.
Design And Display: Design-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to closely resemble the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with subtle tweaks such as refined rear glass edges. Display size is expected to remain unchanged: 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. One potential change involves the MagSafe area, which might feature a slightly transparent Ceramic Shield, though details remain unclear.
Under-Display Face ID: A major highlight could be the introduction of under-display Face ID on the Pro Max. The TrueDepth sensors may be placed beneath the screen, potentially with the front camera relocated to the top-left corner. This could minimise or eliminate the Dynamic Island.
Camera: Camera upgrades include a variable mechanical aperture on the Pro Max for better control over depth of field and light intake. Telephoto lenses could feature wider apertures for enhanced low-light performance and sharper images. The rear setup is tipped to retain a triple 48MP configuration, with the selfie camera possibly upgrading to 24MP.
Thickness: The device may be thicker and heavier — potentially exceeding 240 gm and becoming Apple’s heaviest iPhone to date — and may support a larger battery and improved thermal management.
Connectivity: Connectivity is set for an upgrade with Apple’s in-house C2 modem, expected to outperform the current C1 series, including support for mmWave 5G and performance closer to Qualcomm’s chips. Expanded satellite features, such as broader 5G connectivity, is also anticipated.
Colours: For colours, Apple is reportedly testing three options for a premium finish on the Pro models: a coffee-like brown, purple, and burgundy.