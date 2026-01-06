Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Launching In 2026 — Everything We Know So Far

Apple’s iPhone 18 series is sparking interest with reports of early trial production starting in early 2026, potentially allowing more time to refine hardware and software ahead of launch. The flagship iPhone Pro Max — which usually takes the spotlight at Apple launches — is expected to debut in September 2026.

Here’s everything we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Chipset: Apple’s next flagship is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process. This, along with new wafer-level packaging that integrates RAM directly onto the processor, could deliver significant gains in performance, memory bandwidth, latency reduction, and power efficiency.

Design And Display: Design-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to closely resemble the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with subtle tweaks such as refined rear glass edges. Display size is expected to remain unchanged: 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. One potential change involves the MagSafe area, which might feature a slightly transparent Ceramic Shield, though details remain unclear.