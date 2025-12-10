Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Chipset, Design, Display, Camera, RAM, Colours — The News So Far

Apple’s iPhone 18 series has been making news for a planned split launch, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max launching alongside the all-new “iPhone Fold” in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may follow in March 2027. So come 2026, the Pro models will be taking the spotlight more than ever, even as the vanilla iPhone will get its due a little later.

As usual, the rumour mill around the iPhone 18 Pro models is churning fast, with leaks mounting every week. Here we compile what we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, including chipset, design, display, camera, colours, and more.