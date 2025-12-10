Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Chipset, Design, Display, Camera, RAM, Colours — The News So Far
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch alongside the all-new “iPhone Fold” in September 2026.
Apple’s iPhone 18 series has been making news for a planned split launch, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max launching alongside the all-new “iPhone Fold” in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may follow in March 2027. So come 2026, the Pro models will be taking the spotlight more than ever, even as the vanilla iPhone will get its due a little later.
As usual, the rumour mill around the iPhone 18 Pro models is churning fast, with leaks mounting every week. Here we compile what we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, including chipset, design, display, camera, colours, and more.
Chipset
At the heart of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will be the next-generation A20 chip, reportedly built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm node and using wafer-level multi-chip module packaging that integrates RAM directly into the SoC. This should deliver higher memory bandwidth, lower latency, and better power efficiency.
Design And Display
Leaker Instant Digital claims the iPhone 18 Pro will switch to an all-new single-tone glass back panel. A Chinese source, “Smart Pikachu,” recently added that Apple will introduce under-display Face ID with the iPhone 18 series in 2026, and the first to get it should be the Pro models.
The Dynamic Island on the Pro models is expected to shrink significantly but won’t vanish completely, as per display expert Ross Young and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Display sizes are likely to remain unchanged: 6.3 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.
Camera
Major camera upgrades are unlikely after the iPhone 17 series moved to a 48MP sensor, but the iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to gain a DSLR-like variable mechanical aperture. Both Pro models are expected to feature telephoto lenses with wider apertures for improved low-light photography and sharper images. The rear setup should remain a triple 48MP array, while the front camera could jump to 24MP.
RAM
RAM increase from 12GB to 16GB is reportedly on the cards, which should result in smoother multitasking and gaming.
Battery And Weight
Leaker Digital Chat Station states that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be noticeably thicker and heavier than today’s flagships, tipping the scales at over 240 gm and becoming the heaviest iPhone ever made. One of the reasons speculated for the increased weight is a bigger battery under the hood of the Pro Max.
Colours
New colourways for the Pro models could be Coffee, Purple, and Burgundy.
Other Upgrades
Other possible enhancements include Apple’s in-house C2 modem, which will be faster and more efficient than the current C1X in the iPhone Air, and satellite 5G support potentially in partnership with Starlink.