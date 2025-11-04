Apple iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro Launch, Design, Chipset, Camera, Prices — Roundup Of All We Know To Date
It’s been barely two months since the iPhone 17 launched, but the rumour mill around Apple’s next — iPhone 18 series — has already begun churning. Tech insiders like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and other known tipsters are offering fresh details about the lineup every other week.
Here’s a detailed roundup of everything we know so far about the iPhone 18 series.
Lineup: iPhone Fold On The Horizon
Reports indicate that the iPhone 18 lineup will include a standard iPhone 18, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone Fold and a second-gen iPhone Air model is also on the cards.
Staggered Launch
Come September 2026, Apple may unveil only premium offerings: the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, a debut foldable iPhone, and possibly a refreshed Air. This would delay the standard iPhone 18 until spring 2027, launching beside the iPhone 18e.
Design, Display, New Colourway
The overall aesthetics of the iPhone 18 series are expected to mirror those of the iPhone 17 range. The base iPhone 18 may sport a compact camera module, whereas the Pro and Pro Max variants will feature a bigger camera island housing three lenses.
Another leak points to fresh colour options for the Pro lineup, including Coffee, Purple, and Burgundy. Display dimensions are likely to stay the same, at 6.3 inches for the base and Pro model and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.
Camera: Variable Aperture In iPhone 18 Pro Max
Given Apple’s recent shift to 48MP sensors across the iPhone 17 range, major camera upgrades seem improbable for the next iteration. That said, a tip from Digital Chat Station claims the iPhone 18 Pro Max will introduce a DSLR-style mechanically variable aperture.
Additionally, the telephoto lenses on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are projected to boast wider apertures overall, improving low-light performance and image sharpness.
A20 Processor
The iPhone 18 family is set to incorporate the next-gen A20 chip, probably manufactured via TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process. Rumours also suggest the A20 will employ wafer-level multi-chip module (WMCM) technology to bundle RAM directly into the SoC package. This integration could boost memory throughput, reduce latency, or improve energy use.
Dynamic Island Changes
The Dynamic Island has remained unchanged since debuting on the iPhone 14 Pro, but speculation points to possible refinements for the iPhone 18’s front-facing camera notch. Sources speculate a simple pinhole for the selfie cam, with Face ID components beneath the screen.
Gurman has reported that Apple plans to “shrink” the Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 devices, implying that certain Face ID sensors and projectors might be integrated under the display.
Connectivity Upgrades
Reports indicate the inclusion of a new C2 modem across the iPhone 18 range. It should provide superior speed and efficiency compared to the iPhone Air’s C1X. There are also indications that Apple is preparing for satellite-based 5G connectivity, potentially via Starlink, on iPhone 18 devices.
Pricing
No leaks have surfaced regarding price hikes for the iPhone models in 2026. Presently, the iPhone 17 begins at $799, the iPhone Air at $999, and the Pro/Pro Max at $1,099 and $1,199. The foldable iPhone launch will introduce a new price bracket, with whispers of a $1,999+ entry point.