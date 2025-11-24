Apple iPhone 17e Launching Early 2026 With Major Camera Upgrade: Report

Apple introduced the iPhone 16e earlier in 2025 as the new budget-tier model that replaced its SE line. A new report now indicates that the Cupertino-based tech major is reportedly preparing to release its successor — the iPhone 17e — early in 2026 with a significant camera upgrade.

According to a report from GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), Apple plans to release the iPhone 17e, the 12th-generation iPad, and a new A-series-powered MacBook in the first half of 2026. The iPhone 17e will join Apple’s flagship iPhone 17 lineup that was unveiled in September.