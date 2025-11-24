Apple iPhone 17e Launching Early 2026 With Major Camera Upgrade: Report
The iPhone 17e will join Apple’s flagship iPhone 17 lineup that was unveiled in September.
Apple introduced the iPhone 16e earlier in 2025 as the new budget-tier model that replaced its SE line. A new report now indicates that the Cupertino-based tech major is reportedly preparing to release its successor — the iPhone 17e — early in 2026 with a significant camera upgrade.
According to a report from GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), Apple plans to release the iPhone 17e, the 12th-generation iPad, and a new A-series-powered MacBook in the first half of 2026. The iPhone 17e will join Apple’s flagship iPhone 17 lineup that was unveiled in September.
Apple iPhone 17e: Expected Specifications
According to Pu, the upcoming iPhone 17e will feature a major front-camera upgrade. It will likely boast an 18MP Centre Stage selfie camera, matching the main iPhone 17 series — an improvement over the 12MP selfie shooter in the iPhone 16e.
Other expected specifications include:
A single rear camera (same layout as the iPhone 16e).
The same A19 chip used in the standard iPhone 17.
Apple’s in-house C1 modem, carried over from the iPhone 16e.
A switch from the old notch to the modern Dynamic Island design.
Apple’s Other 2026 Launches
Previous reports indicate that the iPhone 18 series will debut in September 2026 as usual, but will bring big changes. Apple is rumoured to launch its first foldable iPhone (dubbed the iPhone Fold) alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max in September. The base iPhone 18 might be delayed to 2027 and potentially release together with an iPhone 18e.
Pu also mentioned that Apple’s strong negotiating power should shield it from the ongoing surge in DDR memory prices. Also, the analyst predicted that the 12th-generation iPad (expected in 2026) could become the first iPad Air to support Apple Intelligence, backed by the A18 chip already used in the iPhone 16 lineup.