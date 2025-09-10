Apple iPhone 17 Vs Google Pixel 10: Design, Features, Performance And Price Compared

Apple officially unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series at its 'Awe Dropping Event' on Sept. 9, showcasing major upgrades across its four new models. The standard iPhone 17 features a sleek redesign with more contoured edges and a thinner border, marking a significant design shift.

As the base model of the lineup, iPhone 17 is already being compared to flagship devices from top brands like Google, with users exploring which phone offers the best features.

iPhone 17 base model is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, offering better scratch resistance. Available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white and black, it combines durability with a refined and modern look.

The display is a 15.93 cm (6.3″) Super Retina XDR screen. It reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and has 33% fewer reflections. With ProMotion technology it offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This means that scrolling, gaming and video playback will now be even smoother on iPhone 17.

The device includes a 48MP Fusion main camera with 2x optical-quality zoom and a 48MP Fusion ultra-wide camera. The ultra-wide photos will be of 24MP by default, making the model ideal for quality and storage. Powered by the A19 chip, the iPhone 17 delivers fast performance and efficient power use. It also promises all-day battery life.