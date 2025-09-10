Apple iPhone 17 Vs Google Pixel 10: Design, Features, Performance And Price Compared
From design and display to camera and performance, here’s how these top smartphones compare across key specifications.
Apple officially unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series at its 'Awe Dropping Event' on Sept. 9, showcasing major upgrades across its four new models. The standard iPhone 17 features a sleek redesign with more contoured edges and a thinner border, marking a significant design shift.
As the base model of the lineup, iPhone 17 is already being compared to flagship devices from top brands like Google, with users exploring which phone offers the best features.
iPhone 17 base model is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, offering better scratch resistance. Available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white and black, it combines durability with a refined and modern look.
The display is a 15.93 cm (6.3″) Super Retina XDR screen. It reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and has 33% fewer reflections. With ProMotion technology it offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This means that scrolling, gaming and video playback will now be even smoother on iPhone 17.
The device includes a 48MP Fusion main camera with 2x optical-quality zoom and a 48MP Fusion ultra-wide camera. The ultra-wide photos will be of 24MP by default, making the model ideal for quality and storage. Powered by the A19 chip, the iPhone 17 delivers fast performance and efficient power use. It also promises all-day battery life.
Features Of Google Pixel 10:
On the other hand, iPhone 17 is expected to face competition from Google’s newly launched Pixel 10, which also comes with several premium features.
The design is nearly identical to the Pixel 9, with a few new bold colour options. A major upgrade is the third rear camera, which is now placed in the familiar pill-shaped module. The satin aluminium and glass build gives the model a premium feel. The Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate.
The Pixel 10 runs on the new Google Tensor G5 chip. It is fast, efficient and designed for AI-driven tasks. The phone comes with 12GB RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. It runs on Android 16 and promises a clean, smooth user experience.
The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide, and 10.8MP 5x telephoto. The device is also equipped with a 10.5MP selfie camera.
Price of iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10
Apple iPhone 17 base model will be sold in India with a starting price of Rs 82,900 for the 256 GB storage variant.
Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 10, launched in late August, is selling at a starting price of Rs 79,999.