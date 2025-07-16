Apple iPhone 17 To Get New Chipset But No RAM Boost — Check Full Specs, Price In India
The base iPhone 17 could get an upgraded chipset, putting it at par with the Air model when it comes to performance.
Up until now, the buzz around Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series was mostly centred on Pro models and the all-new slim iPhone 17 Air, with the base iPhone 17 expected to get only modest upgrades. Looks like that’s about to change after all.
As per a new report, the base iPhone 17 could get an upgraded chipset, putting it at par with the Air model when it comes to performance.
Apple iPhone 17 To Get A19 Chipset
According to GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 17 will feature the brand-new Apple A19 chip, which will also be included in the iPhone 17 Air. This comes after Pu had some time back hinted that the base model would use the same Apple A18 chipset found in the iPhone 16.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly get the A19 Pro processor, an upgrade from the A18 Pro chipset powering the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.
No RAM Increase in iPhone 17
The sad news is the base model may not have any RAM enhancements. According to the latest report from Pu, the iPhone 17 will once again come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The iPhone 17 Air will also have the same LPDDR5 speeds, while the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will get a boost to 12GB and the faster LPDDR5X RAM.
iPhone 17 Specs And Price (Expected)
Among other upgrades on the cards for the base iPhone 17 are a 6.3-inch display (bigger than the iPhone 16’s 6.1-inch screen), possibly a new purple colour, upgraded 24MP selfie camera (but same wide and ultrawide cameras), and support for Qi 2.2 wireless charging.
The iPhone 17 base model price could be approximately Rs 10,000 more than the iPhone 16 base model’s. The iPhone 16 was introduced at a price of Rs 79,900, whereas the iPhone 17 may be priced around Rs 89,900 in India.