Apple iPhone 17 Series: New Leak Reveals Battery Specifications Ahead Of Launch Today
Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event today, details have emerged disclosing the battery capacities across the entire iPhone 17 line-up.
Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated ‘Awe Dropping’ event today, where the tech giant is expected to release its latest iPhone series. The iPhone 17 series is expected to include four devices: the iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.
Ahead of the launch event on Sept. 9, a tipster named ShrimpApplePro has shared details of the likely battery specifications of these devices. He shared these details in a post on X.
The tipster reportedly sourced the information from a Chinese regulatory database.
The real battery capacity of the 17 series from Chinese regulatory pic.twitter.com/6gG1FrfTUi— ShrimpApplePro ð¤ ãã£ã¨çå¤ä¸ã§ããã®ã« (@VNchocoTaco) September 8, 2025
According to the listing, the iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are expected to ship in two versions: one with a traditional SIM slot and another designed exclusively for eSIM.
However, the standard iPhone 17 seems to have a single battery configuration. Since a SIM tray occupies part of the internal layout, models that include it seem to carry marginally smaller batteries than their eSIM-only counterparts.
iPhone 17 Leaked Battery Specifications
iPhone 17: It is expected to come with a 3,692 mAh battery.
iPhone 17 Air: 3,036 mAh (with SIM card tray); 3,149 mAh (with e-SIM)
iPhone 17 Pro: 3,988 mAh (with SIM card tray); 4,252 mAh (with e-SIM)
iPhone 17 Pro Max: 4,823 mAh (with SIM card tray); 5,088 mAh (with e-SIM)
According to MacRumors, details found in Chinese regulatory filings appear to feature these new battery capacities. However, MacRumors couldn’t confirm if these specifications belonged to the iPhone 17 series, as Apple has ceased to use the "A####" markers for iPhone batteries.
“However, we do believe there is a good chance these are in fact the battery capacities for the iPhone 17 series,” the MacRumors report added.
Earlier reports indicated that the iPhone 17 Air may arrive in an eSIM-only version across several markets, including countries in the European Union.
In the United States, Apple has already moved entirely to eSIM models, starting with the iPhone 14. In other markets, Apple still offers a physical SIM slot, with regions such as China even retaining dual-SIM tray support.