Apple iPhone 17 Series: New Leak Reveals Battery Specifications Ahead Of Launch Today

Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated ‘Awe Dropping’ event today, where the tech giant is expected to release its latest iPhone series. The iPhone 17 series is expected to include four devices: the iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.

Ahead of the launch event on Sept. 9, a tipster named ShrimpApplePro has shared details of the likely battery specifications of these devices. He shared these details in a post on X.

The tipster reportedly sourced the information from a Chinese regulatory database.