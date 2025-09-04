Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Seen In New Hands-On Video Allegedly During Production

Apple is set to host its annual launch event on Sept. 9, where it will officially announce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Even as all eyes are on Apple’s flagship device, the Pro Max, a new hands-on video has emerged from China showing an iPhone 17 Pro Max purportedly during production.

The leaked video appeared on the Chinese social media site Weibo, accompanied by a caption that can be translated (from Chinese) as: “Something big has happened, the suspected iPhone 17 Pro Max mass production machine has been leaked.”

The video, shared in a report by GSMArena, purportedly shows the iPhone 17 Pro Max being handled by someone on the iPhone production line, offering a very clear picture of what the device could look like in real life. In the video, an individual grabs a silver device resembling an iPhone from a lineup of comparable phones.