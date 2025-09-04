Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Seen In New Hands-On Video Allegedly During Production

Business NewsTechnologyApple iPhone 17 Pro Max Seen In New Hands-On Video Allegedly During Production
The video shows an expansive camera island that stretches from one side to the other.

04 Sep 2025, 10:40 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
A new hands-on video has emerged from China showing an iPhone 17 Pro Max purportedly during production. (Source: GSMArena)
Apple is set to host its annual launch event on Sept. 9, where it will officially announce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Even as all eyes are on Apple’s flagship device, the Pro Max, a new hands-on video has emerged from China showing an iPhone 17 Pro Max purportedly during production.

The leaked video appeared on the Chinese social media site Weibo, accompanied by a caption that can be translated (from Chinese) as: “Something big has happened, the suspected iPhone 17 Pro Max mass production machine has been leaked.”

The video, shared in a report by GSMArena, purportedly shows the iPhone 17 Pro Max being handled by someone on the iPhone production line, offering a very clear picture of what the device could look like in real life. In the video, an individual grabs a silver device resembling an iPhone from a lineup of comparable phones.

The frequently speculated redesign of the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro Max has once again been validated in the video. It shows an expansive camera island that stretches from one side to the other. The island seems to have three cameras positioned in a triangular formation on the left, with two smaller sensors aligned on the right.

However, contrary to what was speculated earlier, the Apple logo doesn’t appear to be pushed below due to the bigger camera island. It appears overall centred on the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Additionally, the back’s design includes another outlined panel probably to help blend the camera island into the overall appearance. The panel encompasses a large portion of the phone’s backside.

Whether this video is completely authentic or just another prototype unit is anybody’s guess. Many prototypes for the iPhone 17 series have been leaked earlier as well. We just have to wait out a few days to see how many rumours turn true.

