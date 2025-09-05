Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Launch Date And Time, How To Watch, Pre-Order, Sales, Specs, Features
The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s price could rise, as per a latest report.
Apple is poised to reveal its iPhone 17 series just days from now. While four models are anticipated to launch — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — Apple’s top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature its latest technology and powerful upgrades.
However, this will come at a price bump as well, as per a latest report. Here’s all the news so far.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Hike
The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s price could rise to $1,299 for the 256GB model, as per a latest report by TrendForce. This reflects an increase of $100 over the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max from last year.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date And Time
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is set to be launched on Sept. 9 at the Apple event at Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The keynote presentation is set to begin at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET in the U.S., and 10:30 p.m. in India.
How To Watch Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch
Here’s how you can view the iPhone 17 Pro Max launch on Sept. 9:
Official channel.
Apple’s page.
app.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Pre-Order, Sales
Usually, Apple initiates pre-orders on the Friday of the iPhone launch week, so iPhone 17 Pro Max pre-orders might begin on Friday, Sept. 12. Sales typically kick off the following Friday, indicating that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be available for purchase on Friday, Sept. 19.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs And Features
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature a larger, rectangular camera module that includes an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens, paired with an improved 24MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the device is likely to support simultaneous video recording on front and rear cameras, as well as 8K videos.
The Apple logo on the back of the Pro Max might be positioned lower due to its larger camera bar, which may also cause the thickness to increase to 8.725mm. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be powered by the A19 Pro chip, which is expected to boost performance and efficiency, and hold a larger battery exceeding 5,000mAh.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get an aluminium frame and utilise both glass and aluminium for the back panel. Additional enhancements may include a higher 12GB RAM and vapour chamber for improved cooling.