Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Launch Date And Time, How To Watch, Pre-Order, Sales, Specs, Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature a larger, rectangular camera module that includes an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens, paired with an improved 24MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the device is likely to support simultaneous video recording on front and rear cameras, as well as 8K videos.

The Apple logo on the back of the Pro Max might be positioned lower due to its larger camera bar, which may also cause the thickness to increase to 8.725mm. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be powered by the A19 Pro chip, which is expected to boost performance and efficiency, and hold a larger battery exceeding 5,000mAh.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get an aluminium frame and utilise both glass and aluminium for the back panel. Additional enhancements may include a higher 12GB RAM and vapour chamber for improved cooling.