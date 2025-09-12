Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Pre-Bookings Open Today — Where To Buy, Price Of All Variants, Specs, Features
The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes equipped with 48MP triple rear cameras and an 18MP front camera.
Apple launched its latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, on Sept. 9. Starting today, Sept. 12, pre-orders for the Pro Max have kicked off, with the device set to be available for sale beginning Friday, Sept. 19.
Here’s a look at where you can pre-book the iPhone 17 Pro Max, its pricing, and what will you get in terms of specs and features.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Where To Pre-Book
Croma is one of the options for iPhone 17 Pro Max pre-orders in India, having announced that the pre-booking service will be accessible through its website and in 574 locations across 206 cities. You can check out the closest Croma store to you.
You can also pre-order your Pro Max through ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Additionally, Vijay Sales is providing pre-order options for the Pro Max.
You can pre-order through Apple’s online store as well.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices In India
Below are the prices for the iPhone 17 Pro Max variants in India:
Rs 149,900 for 256GB.
Rs 169,900 for 512GB.
Rs 189,900 for 1TB.
Rs 229,900 for 2TB.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs And Features
The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes equipped with 48MP triple rear cameras and an 18MP front camera, allowing for simultaneous shooting from both the front and rear sensors for the first time.
The Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It has an aluminium frame with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front screen and Ceramic Shield on the rear.
Powering the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the A19 Pro chipset, the latest from Apple, with a six-core CPU and six-core GPU architecture. The device also comes with an increased 12GB RAM and the latest interface from Apple called “Liquid Glass.”
The Pro Max also boasts a vapour chamber designed by Apple to enhance its cooling performance.