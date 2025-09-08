Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launching Sept. 9 — Top 10 Features, Including Camera, Battery, Chipset, RAM, More

Arguably the biggest tech launch of 2025 — Apple’s iPhone 17 — is a day away, and one of the devices expected to take spotlight is the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get the most advanced tech and upgrades over its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as flagship-grade features. Here’s a look at top ten features Apple is expected to pack in the iPhone 17 Pro Max on Sept. 9.

1. Camera Enhancements: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to feature a larger, rectangular camera module with rounded edges. The Pro Max may come equipped with a 48MP telephoto lens, an upgrade from the 12MP lens present in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and a latest rumour indicates 8X optical zoom capability (up from 5X). In addition, there will likely be a 24MP front-facing camera (up from the 12MP camera in iPhone 16 Pro Max).

2. Video Upgrades: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get simultaneously video recording using both front and rear cameras, along with support for 8K video, marking a first for the Pro Max.

3. A19 Pro Processor: Powering the iPhone 17 Pro Max will probably be the A19 Pro chip, built on a 3nm manufacturing process, which should boost both device performance and efficiency.

4. 12GB RAM: The iPhone 17 Pro Max could pack 12GB of RAM, an increase from the 8GB found in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This will enhance processing speeds and bolster AI functionalities.

5. Bigger Battery: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to house a 5,088mAh battery, surpassing 5,000mAh for the first time. The improved MagSafe charger may enable the Pro Max to charge faster, plus it could support wireless charging up to 25W with Qi 2.2 chargers.