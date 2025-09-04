iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch In 5 Days: 5 Top Feature Upgrades Expected In Apple’s Flagship Phone

We’re just days away from arguably the biggest tech launch of the year, Apple’s iPhone 17 series. While the all-new iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a major draw this year, Apple’s flagship device, the Pro Max, is right up there on the radar of tech lovers because it promises the most advanced upgrades.

With five days to go for its curtain raiser on Sept. 9, here are the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s top five feature upgrades that you should look forward to.

1. Camera Upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have a bigger, rectangular camera island spanning edge to edge, which incorporates a 48MP telephoto lens (an upgrade from the 12MP one found on the iPhone 16 Pro Max). It is also anticipated to get a 24MP selfie shooter (up from iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 12MP one). The device is also likely to enable simultaneous video recording with both front and back cameras, alongside support for 8K video recording.

2. A19 Pro Chipset

Under the hood of the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be the A19 Pro processor, manufactured with a 3nm fabrication process. The advanced chipset is anticipated to enhance the performance and efficiency of the device.