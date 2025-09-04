iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch In 5 Days: 5 Top Feature Upgrades Expected In Apple’s Flagship Phone
We’re just days away from arguably the biggest tech launch of the year, Apple’s iPhone 17 series. While the all-new iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a major draw this year, Apple’s flagship device, the Pro Max, is right up there on the radar of tech lovers because it promises the most advanced upgrades.
With five days to go for its curtain raiser on Sept. 9, here are the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s top five feature upgrades that you should look forward to.
1. Camera Upgrades
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have a bigger, rectangular camera island spanning edge to edge, which incorporates a 48MP telephoto lens (an upgrade from the 12MP one found on the iPhone 16 Pro Max). It is also anticipated to get a 24MP selfie shooter (up from iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 12MP one). The device is also likely to enable simultaneous video recording with both front and back cameras, alongside support for 8K video recording.
2. A19 Pro Chipset
Under the hood of the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be the A19 Pro processor, manufactured with a 3nm fabrication process. The advanced chipset is anticipated to enhance the performance and efficiency of the device.
3. 12GB RAM
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get 12GB of RAM, an enhancement from the 8GB RAM found in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The increased RAM will boost processing and app switching speeds and optimise AI functionalities.
4. Larger Battery, Improved Charging
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to pack a bigger battery that surpasses the 5,000mAh capacity for the first time. Additionally, the upgraded MagSafe charger is likely to enable faster charging, and it may support wireless charging speeds of up to 25W with different Qi 2.2 chargers.
5. Display Upgrades
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a scratch-resistant, anti-reflective display, along with a matte finish choice, akin to the nano-textured glass offered in the iMac, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro.