Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Time In India, How To Watch Live, What To Expect
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 Pro Max just hours from now.
Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 17 series just hours from now. Four models are expected to be released — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — with the iPhone 17 Pro Max showcasing flagship-grade technology and major spec upgrades.
Here’s how you can watch the launch of iPhone 17 Pro Max live in India, launch times, and what to expect.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Time In India
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is scheduled for release today, Sept. 9, during the Apple event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The keynote address for the iPhone 17 Pro Max launch is slated to start at 10:30 p.m. in India.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Live Stream Details
The iPhone 17 Pro Max launch can be viewed live through the below platforms:
Official channel.
Apple’s page.
app.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs And Features: What To Expect
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to have a bigger, rectangular camera module that includes a revamped 48MP telephoto lens, along with an enhanced 24MP front-facing camera. Moreover, the device is anticipated to allow simultaneous video recording with both the front and rear cameras, in addition to supporting 8K video capture.
Due to the enlarged camera bar, the Apple logo on the back of the Pro Max could be shifted lower, which might also result in a slight increase in thickness to 8.725mm.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip, which should enhance both performance and efficiency, and house a bigger 5,088mAh battery.
Other expected features in the iPhone 17 Pro Max include an aluminium frame and a combination of glass and aluminium for the back panel. An increased 12GB RAM and a vapour chamber for better cooling are also anticipated.