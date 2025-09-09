Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Time In India, How To Watch Live, What To Expect

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to have a bigger, rectangular camera module that includes a revamped 48MP telephoto lens, along with an enhanced 24MP front-facing camera. Moreover, the device is anticipated to allow simultaneous video recording with both the front and rear cameras, in addition to supporting 8K video capture.

Due to the enlarged camera bar, the Apple logo on the back of the Pro Max could be shifted lower, which might also result in a slight increase in thickness to 8.725mm.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip, which should enhance both performance and efficiency, and house a bigger 5,088mAh battery.

Other expected features in the iPhone 17 Pro Max include an aluminium frame and a combination of glass and aluminium for the back panel. An increased 12GB RAM and a vapour chamber for better cooling are also anticipated.