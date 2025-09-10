Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max And Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Comparison Of Specs, Features, Prices
The premium flagship lineup of 2025 has a new entry: Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro Max boasts an advanced chipset, improved camera set, and other upgraded features. But how does it fare against Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
Here’s a comparison between Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra basis their specs, features, and prices.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Processor/Performance
Both devices boast powerful processors that offer great on-device performance and efficiency. While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, under the hood of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple’s new and advanced A19 Pro chip.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera
The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a quad camera set — 200MP primary camera, 50MP telephoto with 5x zoom, 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and 50MP ultrawide — paired with a 12MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max packs a 48MP main rear camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto with 8X optical zoom, along with an 18MP selfie shooter.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display
The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic Amoled display with peak 120Hz refresh rate and brightness of 2,600 nits. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with 120Hz max refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery
The Galaxy S25 Ultra holds a 5,000mAh battery, while Apple crossed that mark for the first time with a 5,088mAh cell (eSIM model) in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, while its nano SIM model comes with a 4,832mAh battery.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Safety/Protection
The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on its display. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is safeguarded by Ceramic Shield 2 at the front and Ceramic Shield at the back. Both phones have an IP68 rating.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: AI Features
The Galaxy S25 Ultra has an impressive AI suite with features like Now Brief, Now Bar, Night Video, Music Search, Audio Eraser, and agentic AI capabilities. Apple’s AI suite is still developing, even though the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with Apple Intelligence features.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price
The Galaxy S25 Ultra debuted with a price tag of $1,299 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 512GB and 1TB models were priced at $1,419 and $1,659, respectively. However, it is currently available at discounts. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a starting price of $1,199 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and it also comes in a new 2TB storage.