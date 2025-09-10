Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro Max Comparison: 10 Things That Have Changed
The top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max boasts advanced tech and some powerful upgrades over its predecessor.
Apple has unveiled its iPhone 17 series, and as part of that, its flagship device of 2025: the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max boasts advanced tech and some powerful upgrades over its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Here’s a comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max and a look at what has changed this year.
1. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Design
First up, the design. While the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a square camera island with rounded corners, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a larger camera module with rounded edges. The Apple logo on the back of the Pro Max has been repositioned lower as well due to the larger camera module.
2. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rear Camera
In terms of optics, the iPhone 16 Pro Max sports a 48MP Fusion camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto with 5X optical zoom. The iPhone 17 Pro Max packs a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto with 8X optical zoom.
3. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Front Camera
The 12MP selfie shooter in iPhone 16 Pro Max has been upgraded to a 18MP front camera in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
4. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Video Recording
In a first, the iPhone 17 Pro Max now has the capability to record videos with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.
5. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Chipset
The chipset on the Pro Max has been upgraded from the A18 Pro to the more powerful A19 Pro, giving both device efficiency and performance a boost.
6. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: RAM
The iPhone 17 Pro Max packs 12GB RAM, an upgrade from the 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, improving processing speeds and powering AI features.
7. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Battery
The iPhone 17 Pro Max houses a 5,088mAh battery for the eSIM-only model (4,832mAh for nano SIM model), exceeding 5,000mAh for the first time and also the 4,685mAh capacity of its predecessor.
8. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Build
This year’s Pro Max has transitioned from a titanium frame to an aluminium one.
9. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Cooling
While the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a graphene thermal system for reducing heat, the iPhone 17 Pro Max now has an Apple-made vapour chamber to keep the device cooler.
10. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Display
The iPhone 17 Pro Max has also got a scratch-resistant, improved anti-reflective display for durability and cutting down screen glare. The 3,000 nits peak brightness is also the highest in an iPhone.