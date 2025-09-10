Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro Max Comparison: 10 Things That Have Changed

Apple has unveiled its iPhone 17 series, and as part of that, its flagship device of 2025: the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max boasts advanced tech and some powerful upgrades over its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Here’s a comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max and a look at what has changed this year.

1. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Design

First up, the design. While the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a square camera island with rounded corners, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a larger camera module with rounded edges. The Apple logo on the back of the Pro Max has been repositioned lower as well due to the larger camera module.

2. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rear Camera

In terms of optics, the iPhone 16 Pro Max sports a 48MP Fusion camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto with 5X optical zoom. The iPhone 17 Pro Max packs a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto with 8X optical zoom.

3. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Front Camera

The 12MP selfie shooter in iPhone 16 Pro Max has been upgraded to a 18MP front camera in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

4. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Video Recording

In a first, the iPhone 17 Pro Max now has the capability to record videos with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

5. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Chipset

The chipset on the Pro Max has been upgraded from the A18 Pro to the more powerful A19 Pro, giving both device efficiency and performance a boost.