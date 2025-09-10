Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max And Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Compared: Who Wins 2025’s Biggest Flagship Faceoff?
The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with some solid tech, but how does it compare with shutterbugs’ love Pixel 10 Pro XL?
Let’s compare the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pixel 10 Pro XL and see who wins the biggest flagship faceoff of the year.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Processor/Performance
The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes equipped with Google’s latest Tensor G5 chipset, delivering peak performance and efficiency for a Pixel device. However, the powerful A19 Pro chip in the iPhone 17 Pro Max scores higher when it comes to CPU and GPU performance and battery efficiency.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Camera
Pixels are photograph powerhouses, particularly the Pro versions. The Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto with zoom up to 100x, along with a 42MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a triple 48MP rear camera set (main, ultrawide, and telephoto with 8X optical zoom), plus an 18MP front camera.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Display
The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with a 6.8-inch Super Actua display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,300 nits brightness. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a slightly larger 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR screen with 120Hz max refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Battery
The Pixel 10 Pro XL houses a 5,200mAh cell, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with 5,088mAh (eSIM model) and 4,832mAh (nano SIM model) batteries.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Safety/Protection
The Pixel 10 Pro XL has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display protection. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rated IP68, with Ceramic Shield 2 front cover and Ceramic Shield on the rear.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: AI Features
While the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with Apple Intelligence features, Google boasts a broader range of AI tools like Gemini AI, Gemini Live, Gemini Nano, Pixel Screenshots, Magic Cue, Circle to Search, along with numerous camera and photo editing options.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Price
All Pixel 10 Pro XL models come with 16GB RAM as standard, with prices ranging from $1,199 for 256GB storage, $1,319 for 512GB, and $1,549 for 1TB. The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s price starts at $1,199 for 256GB storage, and it’s also available in a new 2TB storage capacity, with 12GB RAM as standard.
When it comes to sheer device performance and efficiency, the iPhone 17 Pro Max beats the Pixel 10 Pro XL hands down. However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL — with its powerful camera set, optimisations, and AI-powered imaging tools — is likely to remain the shutterbugs’ favourite.