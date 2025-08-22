Apple iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals Aluminium Frame With Sleek Design
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly feature a metal-covered battery.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September. Ahead of the much-anticipated launch, several leaks have emerged about major design upgrades and expected specifications. A recent leak suggests that Apple plans to alter the materials used for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models compared to the ones used in the iPhone 16 Pro.
Reports also indicate that Apple’s eSIM‑only approach, introduced with the Pro line, could be expanded to more regions, though it won’t become universal just yet.
There have been rumours that Apple may move away from the titanium frame currently used in its Pro models for its upcoming series. The most recent information indicates that an all-aluminium body is being adopted for both the handset’s frame and rear panel.
Just put out a new video explaining why the iPhone 17 Pro's camera bump is aluminum instead of 3D Glass, including a leaked photo of a REAL milled aluminum chassis from @MajinBuOfficial that many people missed.— Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) August 13, 2025
Link to the video below. pic.twitter.com/sCnz6T7FXY
Vadim Yuryev, who runs the YouTube channel MaxTech, in a post on X claimed that the iPhone 17 will come with an aluminium chassis. It also suggests that both the camera housing and the surrounding frame will be metal rather than glass.
Leaked images suggest that certain markets will continue to receive iPhones with a physical SIM card slot, despite its removal from all US models. Apple moved the iPhones in the US to the eSIM system in 2022 with the launch of the iPhone 14. However, a standard SIM remains necessary in regions where eSIM services are not yet widely available, particularly for pay-as-you-go handsets.
Previously, the gap left by the removal of the SIM slot in US models has simply been filled with a placeholder. This year, however, some reports suggest that Apple could reconfigure the battery design to occupy that vacant area for the first time.
The images shared by the account "yeux1122" on the Korean platform Naver give an idea of what the interior of the iPhone 17 Pro Max could look like.
The leaked photos suggest a battery encased in metal. A metal casing would offer improved heat dissipation compared to the foil currently used on most models.
At present, only the iPhone 16 Pro comes with a metal-covered battery, while the standard iPhone 16, the 16 Plus and the 16 Pro Max still rely on foil. It is possible that in 2025, Apple could extend the use of metal coverings to at least one additional model.