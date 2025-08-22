Apple iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals Aluminium Frame With Sleek Design

Leaked images suggest that certain markets will continue to receive iPhones with a physical SIM card slot, despite its removal from all US models. Apple moved the iPhones in the US to the eSIM system in 2022 with the launch of the iPhone 14. However, a standard SIM remains necessary in regions where eSIM services are not yet widely available, particularly for pay-as-you-go handsets.

Previously, the gap left by the removal of the SIM slot in US models has simply been filled with a placeholder. This year, however, some reports suggest that Apple could reconfigure the battery design to occupy that vacant area for the first time.

The images shared by the account "yeux1122" on the Korean platform Naver give an idea of what the interior of the iPhone 17 Pro Max could look like.

The leaked photos suggest a battery encased in metal. A metal casing would offer improved heat dissipation compared to the foil currently used on most models.

At present, only the iPhone 16 Pro comes with a metal-covered battery, while the standard iPhone 16, the 16 Plus and the 16 Pro Max still rely on foil. It is possible that in 2025, Apple could extend the use of metal coverings to at least one additional model.