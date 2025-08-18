Apple iPhone 17 Pro Launch: Base Model Likely To Start At This Price, Here’s What Latest Leak Indicates

Apple is expected to launch the upcoming iPhone 17 series on Sept. 9, with sales likely starting Sept. 19. Ahead of the launch, there is a lot of buzz around the specifications, features, camera setup and other potential upgrades in the latest iPhone series.

Apple fans are also eager to know the potential price point of the new series, particularly amid the uncertainty around tariffs and rising costs of components. It is anticipated that iPhone 17 Pro, the top model in the lineup, may cost significantly more.

Amid the speculations, a new report suggests Apple is likely to offer the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB storage as the base variant, removing the 128GB option. The base price of this model may increase by $50 compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.

The leak comes from Instant Digital, a known Chinese source on Weibo, according to a report by Digit.in. If true, this would mean that iPhone 17 Pro users will get more storage, but at a higher price.