Apple iPhone 17 Pro Launch: Base Model Likely To Start At This Price, Here’s What Latest Leak Indicates
Amid the speculations, a new report suggests that Apple is likely to offer the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB storage as the base variant, removing the 128GB option.
Apple is expected to launch the upcoming iPhone 17 series on Sept. 9, with sales likely starting Sept. 19. Ahead of the launch, there is a lot of buzz around the specifications, features, camera setup and other potential upgrades in the latest iPhone series.
Apple fans are also eager to know the potential price point of the new series, particularly amid the uncertainty around tariffs and rising costs of components. It is anticipated that iPhone 17 Pro, the top model in the lineup, may cost significantly more.
Amid the speculations, a new report suggests Apple is likely to offer the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB storage as the base variant, removing the 128GB option. The base price of this model may increase by $50 compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.
The leak comes from Instant Digital, a known Chinese source on Weibo, according to a report by Digit.in. If true, this would mean that iPhone 17 Pro users will get more storage, but at a higher price.
According to the report, the iPhone 17 Pro will be priced at $1,049 in the United States. This appears to be a $50 hike from the price of the iPhone 16 Pro, which costs $999. It’s also worth noting that the new base model will offer 256GB storage and not 128GB. In comparison, the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro is currently priced at $1,099.
Apple has not disclosed any details about the potential pricing of the iPhone 17 series models. However, it has taken similar decisions in the past to accommodate the rising cost of raw materials, so this won’t be a surprise.
For instance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max had 256GB as the base variant, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max started at 128GB, resulting in a higher entry price.
iPhone 17 Pro Price In India
The iPhone 16 Pro was launched at $999 in the US. It was released in India at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. If the iPhone 17 Pro price truly starts at $1,049 as claimed by the Chinese tipster, it would mean that Indian customers can expect the model to come at over Rs 1,25,000, given the higher base storage.