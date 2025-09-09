Apple iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Launched — Price, Camera, Battery, Chipset, Colours, Specs, Features

Chipset: Powering the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is the A19 Pro chipset, built using a 3nm process. Apple’s latest processor enhances both performance and efficiency of its flagship device, making graphics and visuals smooth as well.

Operating System: The iPhone 17 Pro range runs on iOS 26 and features a “Liquid Glass” interface with transparent, fluid-looking icons, widgets, lockscreen, and other elements.

Camera: The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max have a larger rear camera island featuring a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens with 8X optical zoom. The front camera on the Pro range is upgraded with a 18MP lens. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are also capable of recording videos with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Design And Build: With the iPhone 17 Pro range, Apple has also shifted from a titanium to an aluminium build.

Display: The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch screen. Both feature ProMotion up to 120Hz and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

RAM/Storage: The iPhone 17 Pro range comes with a higher 12GB RAM, which will help improve processing speeds and strengthen AI capabilities. The iPhone 17 Pro comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage.

Colours: The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available in the following colourways: deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver.