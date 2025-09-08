Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Updates, Vapour Chamber Hinted In New Leak

The iPhone 17 launch is just one day away, but that hasn’t stopped from the rumour mill from churning. In the latest leak, the iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to get a major camera upgrade along with a technology that will keep the devices cool.

According to a recent rumour from South Korea, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to offer up to 8X optical zoom, marking a significant improvement over the 5X sensor found in the current models. In addition to this, the Pro versions are anticipated to get a new vapour chamber for better heat management.