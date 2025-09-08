Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Updates, Vapour Chamber Hinted In New Leak
The iPhone 17 series will launch on Sept. 9.
The iPhone 17 launch is just one day away, but that hasn’t stopped from the rumour mill from churning. In the latest leak, the iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to get a major camera upgrade along with a technology that will keep the devices cool.
According to a recent rumour from South Korea, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to offer up to 8X optical zoom, marking a significant improvement over the 5X sensor found in the current models. In addition to this, the Pro versions are anticipated to get a new vapour chamber for better heat management.
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Leak
According to a now-removed post by tipster @Jukanlosreve’s on X (previously Twitter), 9to5Mac reported that the telephoto cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro models will see enhancements. Documents shared by a South Korean carrier apparently indicate the addition of a new telephoto camera that provides up to 8X optical zoom.
The leak falls in line with a similar report from July that hinted at 8X zoom. In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are equipped with a 48MP telephoto that can capture images with up to 5X optical zoom.
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max May Better Manage Heat
According to the report, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could be launched with an upgraded vapour chamber cooling system. This system typically acts as a means to transfer heat away from the CPU and GPU parts, utilising a vacuum-sealed component filled with a small quantity of liquid that helps dissipate heat.
If true, this would mark the second straight year that Apple has debuted a new thermal management tech. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro models included a novel graphene thermal system designed to avoid overheating.