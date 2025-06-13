Apple iPhone 17 Pro Beats iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra In Geekbench Scores: Report
The chipset will reportedly use the same 3nm manufacturing process that is used for the current A18 Pro chip but with improved performance.
We are still months away from Apple raising the curtain on the upcoming iPhone 17 series, but the purported iPhone 17 Air — with its incredible thin form — and iPhone 17 Pro phones — with their advanced, pro-grade performance — have already whipped up a storm.
There have been design leaks, feature tips, and more. The latest one indicates good news for Apple lovers: The iPhone 17 Pro models have reportedly scored higher than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset on performance benchmarks.
iPhone 17 Pro Models Reportedly Spotted On Geekbench
The Geekbench benchmark results of the chipset anticipated to be used in the next iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models have now been leaked by a tipster.
In a , serial leaker Digital Chat Station revealed the purported Geekbench listings for the iPhone 17 Pro devices. The A19 Pro chipset, which is yet to be announced, has been claimed by the tipster as powering the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.
While the chipset will maintain the 3nm manufacturing process that is used for the current A18 Pro chip found in the iPhone 16 Pro versions, it’s performance will reportedly be better than the present chipset.
TSMC’s N3P process is expected to be used for A19 Pro, as well as rival chipsets Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, which are reportedly arriving roughly at the same time.
iPhone 17 Pro Geekbench Scores Higher Than iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The purported Geekbench 6 benchmark scores for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max were also disclosed by Digital Chat Station. The tipster claimed that the A19 Pro SoC is capable of producing single-core scores of 4,000+ and multi-core scores of 10,000+.
This is around 15% (single-core) and 17% (multi-core) higher than the A18 Pro in iPhone 16 Pro Max, which scored 3,490 and 8,606 as per testing by GSMArena.
The benchmarks are also slightly higher than that of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which reportedly has Geekbench scores of 3,054 and 9,832 for the two cores.