Apple iPhone 17 Pro Beats iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra In Geekbench Scores: Report

The Geekbench benchmark results of the chipset anticipated to be used in the next iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models have now been leaked by a tipster.

In a post on Weibo , serial leaker Digital Chat Station revealed the purported Geekbench listings for the iPhone 17 Pro devices. The A19 Pro chipset, which is yet to be announced, has been claimed by the tipster as powering the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.

While the chipset will maintain the 3nm manufacturing process that is used for the current A18 Pro chip found in the iPhone 16 Pro versions, it’s performance will reportedly be better than the present chipset.

TSMC’s N3P process is expected to be used for A19 Pro, as well as rival chipsets Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, which are reportedly arriving roughly at the same time.