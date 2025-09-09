Apple iPhone 17 Launched — Price, Camera, Battery, Chipset, Colours, Other Specs, Features Of Base iPhone

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is here, and the spotlight is on the iPhone 17 Air for its sleek and lightweight form and on the iPhone 17 Pro Max for its flagship-grade features. However, Apple’s vanilla iPhones continue to be the top sellers, which means the more modest entry-level iPhone 17 will draw eyeballs as well, especially since it has received some welcome new upgrades.

Here’s an up-close look at the base Apple iPhone 17, including its price, camera, battery, display, colours, and other specifications.