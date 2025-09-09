Apple iPhone 17 Launched — Price, Camera, Battery, Chipset, Colours, Other Specs, Features Of Base iPhone
The base iPhone 17 has received some welcome new upgrades.
Apple’s iPhone 17 series is here, and the spotlight is on the iPhone 17 Air for its sleek and lightweight form and on the iPhone 17 Pro Max for its flagship-grade features. However, Apple’s vanilla iPhones continue to be the top sellers, which means the more modest entry-level iPhone 17 will draw eyeballs as well, especially since it has received some welcome new upgrades.
Here’s an up-close look at the base Apple iPhone 17, including its price, camera, battery, display, colours, and other specifications.
Apple iPhone 17 Price
The price for the base Apple iPhone 17 starts at $799.
Apple iPhone 17 Specs And Features
Display: The base iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch display, which is larger than the 6.1-inch screen found on the iPhone 16, with 120Hz peak refresh rate.
Chipset: The vanilla iPhone 17 is powered by Apple’s newest and advanced A19 chipset, which ensures that the performance, battery efficiency, multi-tasking, and app switching is better than before.
Operating System: The iPhone 17 operates on iOS 26 and introduces Apple’s “Liquid Glass” interface. The UI features a transparent design for widgets, icons, lock screen, and other elements on the device.
Colours: Lavender, mist blue, black, white, and sage.
This story will be updated with more details.