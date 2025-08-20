Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Pro Models Expected To See A Hike—Check What Latest Leak Has To Say

Anticipation is mounting ahead of Apple’s September keynote, where the company is expected to unveil the much-awaited iPhone 17 range. Industry watchers are forecasting a mix of hardware improvements, design refinements and innovative software features aimed at setting the new line apart from its predecessors.

However, the excitement could be tempered by reports of higher price points on premium devices. For the first time in several years, Apple could raise the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Analysts attribute this shift to a combination of rising component expenses and the ripple effects of international tariffs. These factors have been putting sustained pressure on global electronics supply chains.

Reports emerging from China suggest Apple is preparing to raise the cost of its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models by around $50. A tipster known as Instant Digital made this claim on the social media platform Weibo.