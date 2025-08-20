Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Pro Models Expected To See A Hike—Check What Latest Leak Has To Say
An increase in tariffs and the cost of components is expected to push up the prices of the Pro models.
Anticipation is mounting ahead of Apple’s September keynote, where the company is expected to unveil the much-awaited iPhone 17 range. Industry watchers are forecasting a mix of hardware improvements, design refinements and innovative software features aimed at setting the new line apart from its predecessors.
However, the excitement could be tempered by reports of higher price points on premium devices. For the first time in several years, Apple could raise the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Analysts attribute this shift to a combination of rising component expenses and the ripple effects of international tariffs. These factors have been putting sustained pressure on global electronics supply chains.
Reports emerging from China suggest Apple is preparing to raise the cost of its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models by around $50. A tipster known as Instant Digital made this claim on the social media platform Weibo.
It echoes earlier predictions from Jefferies analyst Edison Lee. According to Lee, Apple is expected to adjust pricing not only for the Pro series but also for the iPhone 17 Air, sometimes referred to as the Slim edition, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.
Should the latest leak prove accurate, Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 17 line-up could carry the following sticker prices in the US: The standard model at $829 (approximately Rs 72,350), the Air version at $979 (approximately Rs 85,440), the Pro variant at $1,049 (approximately Rs 91,550) and the top-end Pro Max at $1,249 (approximately Rs 1,09,000).
One detail likely to draw attention is that the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to ship with 256 GB of storage as standard: a notable jump from the 128 GB base configuration of the iPhone 16 Pro.
Earlier this year, Apple chief executive Tim Cook warned that mounting tariff obligations alone could add nearly $900 million to the company’s expenses. While Apple rarely admits that such duties directly influence retail pricing, the growing burden of manufacturing and logistics in China is becoming increasingly difficult to absorb, according to a CNET analysis.