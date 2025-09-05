Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air Prices Tipped — It's Bad News
It looks like only the base iPhone will retain its pricing, while all other models will see a major price raise.
Days after analysts indicated that the upcoming iPhone 17 series will see a price hike only for the iPhone 17 Pro, a new report has emerged regarding the pricing — and it’s not good!
Apple is gearing up for its annual launch event on Sept. 9, where it’s expected to unveil four new phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the slim and lightweight iPhone 17 Air. Rumours about their pricing have been flowing freely. Just a couple of days back, a JPMorgan report said that only the iPhone 17 Pro will get a price bump of $100, along with increased storage of 256GB.
However, a recent report from TrendForce (reported by MacRumors) shows new pricing for the entire series. It looks like only the base iPhone will retain its pricing, while all other models will see a major price raise.
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air Prices
Below are the iPhone 17 series prices as per TrendForce:
iPhone 17 Price: $799 (128GB).
iPhone 17 Pro Price: $1,199 (256GB).
iPhone 17 Pro Max Price: $1,299 (256GB).
iPhone 17 Air Price: $1,099 (256GB).
As can be seen, only the base iPhone 17’s price of $799 could be the same as iPhone 16’s.
The starting price for the iPhone 17 Pro could climb up to $1,199, representing a $200 increase compared to the iPhone 16 Pro’s.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s price could be $1,299, which means a $100 bump compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s.
The biggest surprise, however, is the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to start at $1,099 (it was earlier tipped to be $899 or $949, the same as iPhone 16 Plus or slightly higher).
This is huge because it not only represents a major price hike over the Plus model that the Air is expected to replace, but it would also create a $300 price difference between the base iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air.
Of all the rumours about the iPhone 17, let’s hope this one isn’t true. A few days of wait, and the air should clear!