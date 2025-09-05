Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air Prices Tipped — It's Bad News

Days after analysts indicated that the upcoming iPhone 17 series will see a price hike only for the iPhone 17 Pro, a new report has emerged regarding the pricing — and it’s not good!

Apple is gearing up for its annual launch event on Sept. 9, where it’s expected to unveil four new phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the slim and lightweight iPhone 17 Air. Rumours about their pricing have been flowing freely. Just a couple of days back, a JPMorgan report said that only the iPhone 17 Pro will get a price bump of $100, along with increased storage of 256GB.

However, a recent report from TrendForce (reported by MacRumors) shows new pricing for the entire series. It looks like only the base iPhone will retain its pricing, while all other models will see a major price raise.