iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices — Report Says Only One Model Will Cost More

According to the research note, only the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to see a price increase, but there is good news in that too. The iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly have a price bump of $100 compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, but it will also come with 256GB of base storage, which is twice the 128GB offered by the earlier model. Therefore, when comparing the two directly, the price remains equivalent to that of the 256GB version of the iPhone 16 Pro.

The starting price for the base iPhone 17 is anticipated to remain the same as the previous model’s. There will reportedly be no increase in price for the iPhone 17 Pro Max as well.

Apple is likely to keep the price of the all-new iPhone 17 Air the same as the iPhone 16 Plus it is replacing or increase marginally by $50. The price hike could be attributed to research and development costs going into making a super-slim and light iPhone 17 Air.