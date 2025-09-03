iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices — Report Says Only One Model Will Cost More
Only the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to see a price increase, but there is good news in that too.
Apple’s iPhone 17 launch event is just around the corner. While tech lovers are excited about the 2025 lineup, which is expected to comprise the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air, their pricing is a crucial element to keep an eye on as well.
Analysts and earlier reports have indicated that a $50-$100 price bump is on the cards for the iPhone 17 models. However, according to a recent research note from JPMorgan, that might not entirely be the case.
iPhone 17 Price Hike Only For One Model
According to the research note, only the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to see a price increase, but there is good news in that too. The iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly have a price bump of $100 compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, but it will also come with 256GB of base storage, which is twice the 128GB offered by the earlier model. Therefore, when comparing the two directly, the price remains equivalent to that of the 256GB version of the iPhone 16 Pro.
The starting price for the base iPhone 17 is anticipated to remain the same as the previous model’s. There will reportedly be no increase in price for the iPhone 17 Pro Max as well.
Apple is likely to keep the price of the all-new iPhone 17 Air the same as the iPhone 16 Plus it is replacing or increase marginally by $50. The price hike could be attributed to research and development costs going into making a super-slim and light iPhone 17 Air.
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air Prices
As per these latest estimates, the following will be the prices for the iPhone 17 models:
iPhone 17: $799 (same as iPhone 16’s).
iPhone 17 Pro: $1,099 ($100 more than iPhone 16 Pro’s $999).
iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,199 (same as iPhone 16 Pro Max).
iPhone 17 Air: $899 or $949 (same as iPhone 16 Plus or $50 higher).