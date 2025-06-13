Apple iPhone 17: Complete Roundup Of Specs, Design, Display, Camera, Colours, Prices — All We Know So Far
Here’s a roundup of what all you can expect from the iPhone 17 series.
In just a few months time, Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series, expectedly with hardware and software enhancements and hopefully with a few surprises too. The iPhone 17 series is likely to have an enhanced 120Hz OLED display, run iOS 26 out-of-the-box, and pack advanced AI features.
iPhone 17 Models
Apple is expected to launch four models this year, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the purported iPhone 17 Air, and stop the “Plus” lineup.
iPhone 17 Launch Timeline
With Apple typically keeping a fall release cycle, the iPhone 17 series is likely to land in September. The iPhone 17E will arrive in early 2026 though.
iPhone 17 Design
The rumoured iPhone 17 Air will be lighter and have a thinner profile, reportedly 5.65 mm, without a USB-C port. The Pro models could have a larger rectangular camera bump and a thicker profile. Apple may replace titanium with aluminium for Pro versions. According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple may utilise metalens for Face ID, which will enable a smaller Dynamic Island on all.
iPhone 17 Display
The iPhone 17 Air will roughly fall between iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, which are expected to have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays. Apple is also anticipated to make the base iPhone 17 larger overall, to 6.3 inches, and pack ProMotion displays with 120Hz refresh rate in all four.
iPhone 17 OS
The iPhone 17 series will come with the latest iOS 26 and a brand-new 'Liquid Glass' interface, which will make Control Center, Lock Screen, Home Screen, app icons, navigation, widgets, and other elements more fluid and dynamic.
iPhone 17 Camera
A 48MP single-lens rear camera is anticipated for the iPhone 17 Air, while the iPhone 17 may have the same wide and ultrawide cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a 48MP telephoto shooter, and Apple is reportedly working on a 24MP front camera with a six-element lens.
iPhone 17 Chipset/RAM
The iPhone 17 series is expected to pack the A19 3nm chipset. While the 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Air may get an upgrade from 8GB RAM to 12GB RAM, the base model may or may not.
iPhone 17 Colours
Little is known about this year’s colourway. However, leaker Majin Bu has hinted at a sky blue option for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
iPhone 17 Battery
While the Air model is likely to have a 2,800 mAh, high-density battery. A leaked image of a MagSafe charger with Qi 2.2 support suggests iPhone 17 models may support the next-generation Qi 2.2 standard.
iPhone 17 Prices
The base iPhone 17 could start at $799, with the Air at $899 and Pro models starting at $999. In India, iPhone 17 could be priced at Rs 89,900, the Air at Rs 95,000, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max costing up to Rs 1,64,900.