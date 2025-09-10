Apple iPhone 17 And Samsung Galaxy S25 Comparison Of Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Prices
Apple has launched the iPhone 17, and with it, the battle of premium smartphones has intensified. Among the first premium devices to launch this year was Samsung’s Galaxy S25, and the iPhone 17 goes head-on against it.
Let’s see how the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S25 and base Apple iPhone 17 compare with each other basis their specs, features, and price.
Apple iPhone 17 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Processor/Performance
Packing high-end chips under their hoods, both the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 17 deliver excellent performance and power efficiency. While the Galaxy S25 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the iPhone 17 houses the all-new A19 chipset.
Apple iPhone 17 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Camera
The rear camera set of the Galaxy S25 includes a 50MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto offering 3x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide, paired with a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 includes a 48MP primary camera and a new 48MP ultrawide sensor on the back, along with a 18MP selfie shooter.
Apple iPhone 17 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Display
The Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic Amoled full HD+ display, offering a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The iPhone 17 has gotten a bigger 6.3-inch ProMotion display this year, offering 120Hz peak refresh rate and 3,000 nits max brightness.
Apple iPhone 17 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Battery
Powering the Galaxy S25 is a 4,000mAh cell, while the iPhone 17 holds a 3,692mAh battery.
Apple iPhone 17 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Safety/Protection
The Galaxy S25 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the iPhone 17 has Ceramic Shield 2 display protection. Both phones are rated IP68 against water and dust.
Apple iPhone 17 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25: AI Features
The Galaxy S25 has Galaxy AI capabilities such as Audio Eraser, Night Video for low-light situations, Now Brief for customised insights, Music Search, and autonomous AI, along with AI-powered photo/editing features. While the iPhone 17 has Apple Intelligence, Siri’s AI integration is still pending, and overall, the AI experience falls short.
Apple iPhone 17 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Price
The Samsung Galaxy S25 starts at $799 for the 12GB + 128GB model. The iPhone 17’s price starts at $799 as well, but for that, it comes with a bigger 256GB storage.