Apple iPhone 17 And Samsung Galaxy S25 Comparison Of Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Prices

Apple has launched the iPhone 17, and with it, the battle of premium smartphones has intensified. Among the first premium devices to launch this year was Samsung’s Galaxy S25, and the iPhone 17 goes head-on against it.

Let’s see how the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S25 and base Apple iPhone 17 compare with each other basis their specs, features, and price.

Apple iPhone 17 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Processor/Performance

Packing high-end chips under their hoods, both the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 17 deliver excellent performance and power efficiency. While the Galaxy S25 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the iPhone 17 houses the all-new A19 chipset.

Apple iPhone 17 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Camera

The rear camera set of the Galaxy S25 includes a 50MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto offering 3x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide, paired with a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 includes a 48MP primary camera and a new 48MP ultrawide sensor on the back, along with a 18MP selfie shooter.

Apple iPhone 17 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Display

The Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic Amoled full HD+ display, offering a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The iPhone 17 has gotten a bigger 6.3-inch ProMotion display this year, offering 120Hz peak refresh rate and 3,000 nits max brightness.