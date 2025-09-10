Apple iPhone 17 And iPhone 16 Comparison Of Specs, Features, Prices: What's New, What’s Old In Base Model

The latest generation of iPhone has arrived. Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series, and while there’s an all-new device in the form of iPhone Air and some major upgrades for the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, the base iPhone 17 has gotten some notable upgrades as well over the past generation.

So what has changed for the vanilla iPhone, and what remains the same? Here’s a comparison between the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 16.

Apple iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Display

The standard iPhone 17 now features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion, which is bigger than the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 16. The iPhone 17 also offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, up from 60Hz in its predecessor, and 3,000 nits max brightness, a new high.

Apple iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Display Protection

The iPhone 16 comes protected by Ceramic Shield, which has improved to Ceramic Shield 2 in the iPhone 17.

Apple iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Camera

While the iPhone 16 had a 48MP primary rear camera and 12MP ultrawide sensor, the iPhone 17 now has a 48MP main camera and a new 48MP ultrawide. On the front is an 18MP Center Stage camera for selfies and video chats, an upgrade from the 12MP shooter in the iPhone 16.