Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Launch Date, Size, Camera, Battery, Display, Features — All You Need To Know

The iPhone 17 Air is widely anticipated to feature an ultra-sleek design, with a thickness of only 5.5 mm. Its expected weight is around 145 gm, making it the lightest and thinnest iPhone ever produced.

Originally thought to be powered by the A19 Bionic chip, the Air may instead utilise the A19 Pro chipset, featuring one fewer GPU core than the Pro models, as per recent reports. The device is expected to get Pro-level 12GB RAM as well.

The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to come with a single 48MP primary rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera, along with Face ID, Always-On functionality, and support for Dynamic Island.

The phone is likely to include a titanium-aluminium alloy frame and sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a compact yet dense 2,900mAh battery, and an innovative battery case. It is also anticipated to eliminate USB-C and other traditional ports in favour of a completely wireless setup.