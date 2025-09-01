Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Launch Date, Size, Camera, Battery, Display, Features — All You Need To Know
One device that is sure to take the spotlight at Apple's launch event next week will be the thin and light iPhone 17 Air.
The countdown to Apple’s iPhone 17 launch has begun. The tech giant will unveil its latest generation of iPhones next week, and one device that is sure to take the spotlight will be the thin and light iPhone 17 Air.
Apple is hoping to turn the tables with the all-new iPhone 17 Air, reversing the modest success of the iPhone “mini” and “Plus” series. The Air will directly replace the Plus from last year. However, what a brand-new phone also means that everything from prices to features is hearsay. Still, with insider leaks and expert opinions over months, we have a good picture of what the iPhone 17 Air will look like and how much it could cost.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Price
The iPhone 16 Plus was launched at $899, and the Air is substituting it. Analysts have tipped a $50-$100 price hike on all iPhone 17 models. This means the iPhone 17 Air’s price could be $949 (basis iPhone 16 Plus’ price) if Apple goes with a $50 raise, or $999 if the price is hiked by $100.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Launch Date
The iPhone 17 Air is set to be released on Sept. 9 at the highly anticipated “awe dropping” Apple event. The keynote presentation will begin at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET in the US, and 10:30 p.m. in India.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Specs And Features
The iPhone 17 Air is widely anticipated to feature an ultra-sleek design, with a thickness of only 5.5 mm. Its expected weight is around 145 gm, making it the lightest and thinnest iPhone ever produced.
Originally thought to be powered by the A19 Bionic chip, the Air may instead utilise the A19 Pro chipset, featuring one fewer GPU core than the Pro models, as per recent reports. The device is expected to get Pro-level 12GB RAM as well.
The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to come with a single 48MP primary rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera, along with Face ID, Always-On functionality, and support for Dynamic Island.
The phone is likely to include a titanium-aluminium alloy frame and sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a compact yet dense 2,900mAh battery, and an innovative battery case. It is also anticipated to eliminate USB-C and other traditional ports in favour of a completely wireless setup.