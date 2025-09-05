Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Launch Date And Time, How To Watch, Pre-Orders, Sales, Specs, Features

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to showcase a sleek profile. With a thickness of 5.5 mm and weighing around 145 gm, it may become the lightest and thinnest iPhone to date. The device is expected to get a titanium-aluminium alloy frame.

The Air is anticipated to come with a single 48MP main rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera, in addition to supporting Dynamic Island, Face ID, and Always-On feature. The iPhone 17 Air could house a compact yet dense 2,900mAh battery, with a special battery case planned as well.

Initially, the iPhone 17 Air was thought to include the A19 Bionic chip, but recent information indicates it might be powered by the A19 Pro chipset, featuring one fewer GPU core than the Pro models. The RAM could also be at Pro-level 12GB. A 6.6-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz is expected as well. The Air is tipped to eliminate USB-C and other traditional ports in favour of a completely wireless setup.