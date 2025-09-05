Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Launch Date And Time, How To Watch, Pre-Orders, Sales, Specs, Features
The iPhone 17 Air is creating a lot of buzz in the tech world not just for its features.
Just a few days from now, Apple will take the lid off its highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup. The phone that’s creating a lot of buzz in the tech world is the iPhone 17 Air. It’s not just because the iPhone 17 Air is going to be ultra-thin and light, but it could be an expensive affair too.
Here’s all the news so far about the iPhone 17 Air, including expected price, launch date, specs, and more.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Price Hike
In a surprising jolt of sorts, a TrendForce report indicates the Air will be priced way higher than anticipated. The iPhone 17 Air’s price is now expected to start at $1,099, while the iPhone 16 Plus that the Air is set to replace costed $899. This is a substantial price raise that could also establish a $300 price gap between the base iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Launch Date And Time
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch on Sept. 9 during the “awe dropping” Apple event. The keynote will commence at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET in the U.S., and 10:30 p.m. in India.
How To Watch Apple iPhone 17 Air Launch
Here’s how you can view the launch of the iPhone 17 Air on Sept. 9:
Official livestream.
Apple’s page.
app.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Pre-Order, Sales
Apple typically starts pre-orders on the Friday of the week the iPhone launch takes place, indicating pre-orders for the iPhone 17 Air might kick off on Friday, Sept. 12. The official sales usually commence the subsequent Friday. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Air could officially hit the market on Friday, Sept. 19.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Specs And Features
The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to showcase a sleek profile. With a thickness of 5.5 mm and weighing around 145 gm, it may become the lightest and thinnest iPhone to date. The device is expected to get a titanium-aluminium alloy frame.
The Air is anticipated to come with a single 48MP main rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera, in addition to supporting Dynamic Island, Face ID, and Always-On feature. The iPhone 17 Air could house a compact yet dense 2,900mAh battery, with a special battery case planned as well.
Initially, the iPhone 17 Air was thought to include the A19 Bionic chip, but recent information indicates it might be powered by the A19 Pro chipset, featuring one fewer GPU core than the Pro models. The RAM could also be at Pro-level 12GB. A 6.6-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz is expected as well. The Air is tipped to eliminate USB-C and other traditional ports in favour of a completely wireless setup.