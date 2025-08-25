Apple iPhone 17 Air May Feature Retro-Style Bumper Case

With the iPhone 17 Air rumoured to adopt an ultra-thin profile, there are concerns that users may be reluctant to place it inside traditional protective cases, which can add bulk. As reported by MacRumors, a bumper case could strike a balance, offering protection from falls and scratches while preserving the device’s slim aesthetics.



Apple’s history with bumpers dates back to the iPhone 4, when the company was compelled to provide them for free following the “antennagate” controversy. That issue saw users experience weak signal reception when holding the handset in a way that covered its antenna bands, MacRumors reported.



Beyond bumper cases, Apple is also said to be working on another accessory for the new model. In May, The Information reported that the company intends to introduce a dedicated battery case for the iPhone 17 Air, meant to extend battery life. According to internal testing cited by the outlet, between 60% and 70% of iPhone 17 Air owners are expected to get through a full day of use without recharging, compared to 80% to 90% for other iPhone models.



Apple has not released a battery case since the iPhone 11 series, and the later MagSafe Battery Pack, compatible with iPhone 12 and newer devices, has since been discontinued, MacRumors added.



The iPhone 17 lineup, along with any related accessories, is expected to be unveiled during Apple’s traditional September event.