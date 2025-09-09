Apple iPhone 17 Air Launched — Price, Camera, Battery, Chipset, Display, Colours, Other Specs, Features

For many years now, tech lovers and watchers have waited in eagerness for a thin and light smartphone that boasts a bitten Apple imprinted on the back. The year 2025 has made those wishes come true after all.

Apple’s hotly anticipated iPhone Air is here, taking the spotlight at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, where the tech giant’s annual launch event took place.

Its USP? It’s in the name — Air.

With a thickness of only 5.6 mm, the iPhone Air is the slimmest and most lightweight iPhone ever created, embodying “airiness” with ease. The Air will also likely set the stage for future lightweight products, including foldables, from the Apple stable.

Here’s everything you should know regarding the Apple iPhone Air, including its price, camera, battery, display, colours, and additional specs.

This story will be updated with more details.