Apple iPhone 17 Air Launch Date, Pre-Order, Sales, How To Watch Event, Features — Everything We Know So Far
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature an incredibly slim design and a very lightweight form factor.
Apple has made public the launch date for the upcoming iPhone 17 series, and it’s less than a couple of weeks away. One of the highlights of 2025’s iPhone lineup is the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, a brand-new device set to replace the iPhone “Plus” range. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature an incredibly slim design and a very lightweight form factor.
Here’s everything you should know about the iPhone 17 Air, including launch date, how to watch launch event, expected pre-order and on-sale dates, and specs and features.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Launch Date And Time In India
The launch date for the iPhone 17 Air is scheduled for Sept. 9 during the “awe dropping” Apple event, which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater located in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The keynote for the iPhone 17 Air launch will commence at 10:30 p.m. in India.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Launch: How To Watch
Streamed across platforms, the keynote from Apple is expected to be a pre-recorded video that showcases all the product launches and announcements, including the iPhone 17 Air. Here’s how to watch the iPhone 17 Air launch on Sept. 9.
Official livestream.
Apple’s page.
app.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Pre-Order And On-Sale Dates
Generally, Apple initiates pre-orders on the Friday of the week when the iPhone launch event is held. As per this past trend, iPhone 17 Air pre-orders may begin on Friday, Sept. 12.
After pre-orders start on Friday, the actual sales typically begin the following Friday. This means the iPhone 17 Air could be officially available for sale on Friday, Sept. 19.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Specs And Features
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a slender design, measuring roughly 5.5 mm in thickness. It may weigh about 145 gm, positioning it as the lightest, thinnest iPhone ever made. The Air is likely to feature a titanium-aluminium alloy frame, along with a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The Air was earlier anticipated to house the A19 Bionic chip, but recent updates suggest it could be equipped with the A19 Pro chipset, with one less GPU core compared to the Pro models. The RAM might also be Pro-level: 12GB.
The Air is expected to feature a single 48MP main rear camera and a 24MP front camera, along with Face ID, Always-On functionality, and Dynamic Island support.
The iPhone 17 Air may pack a small, but dense, 2,900mAh silicon-anode battery and come with a unique battery case. The device is anticipated to replace USB-C and other conventional ports with a fully wireless configuration.