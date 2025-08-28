Apple iPhone 17 Air Launch Date, Pre-Order, Sales, How To Watch Event, Features — Everything We Know So Far

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a slender design, measuring roughly 5.5 mm in thickness. It may weigh about 145 gm, positioning it as the lightest, thinnest iPhone ever made. The Air is likely to feature a titanium-aluminium alloy frame, along with a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Air was earlier anticipated to house the A19 Bionic chip, but recent updates suggest it could be equipped with the A19 Pro chipset, with one less GPU core compared to the Pro models. The RAM might also be Pro-level: 12GB.

The Air is expected to feature a single 48MP main rear camera and a 24MP front camera, along with Face ID, Always-On functionality, and Dynamic Island support.

The iPhone 17 Air may pack a small, but dense, 2,900mAh silicon-anode battery and come with a unique battery case. The device is anticipated to replace USB-C and other conventional ports with a fully wireless configuration.