Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Cut On Amazon Is Massive — Check How To Avail Discount, Exchange Offer
The iPhone 16 Pro can be yours at an unbelievable price during the Amazon Great India sale.
If you’re a fan of Apple iPhones and looking to switch, there is some great news for you. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro can be yours at an unbelievable price during the Amazon Great India sale. While the iPhone 17 Pro has recently launched, the iPhone 16 Pro remains a powerhouse of performance and efficiency, and for this low a price, it’s definitely a steal.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Cut On Amazon
Amazon has announced discounts and trade-in offers for the iPhone 16 Pro. The 128GB variant in Natural Titanium is priced at Rs 1,19,900, but it’s now available for Rs 1,07,900 after a 10% straight discount.
There are exchange offers as well, which allow for a discount of up to Rs 45,400 by trading in your old device (depending upon its make and condition). This brings the price down to Rs 62,500.
To further sweeten the deal, transactions conducted using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card have an additional discount of Rs 5,395. The iPhone 16 Pro’s price eventually comes down to Rs 57,105.
Why Apple iPhone 16 Pro Is A Smart Buy
The iPhone 16 Pro is a top-grade smartphone known for its advance tech. Under the hood of the iPhone 16 Pro is the A18 Pro chipset, which has a six-core CPU, six-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. The advanced chipset takes performance and efficiency of the phone up a notch.
The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED screen and comes with ProMotion technology with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Boasting a high-end camera system, the iPhone 16 Pro includes a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Additionally, it features a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
The device also has a titanium frame, which enhances its sturdiness and durability.