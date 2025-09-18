Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Cut On Amazon Is Massive — Check How To Avail Discount, Exchange Offer

Amazon has announced discounts and trade-in offers for the iPhone 16 Pro. The 128GB variant in Natural Titanium is priced at Rs 1,19,900, but it’s now available for Rs 1,07,900 after a 10% straight discount.

There are exchange offers as well, which allow for a discount of up to Rs 45,400 by trading in your old device (depending upon its make and condition). This brings the price down to Rs 62,500.

To further sweeten the deal, transactions conducted using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card have an additional discount of Rs 5,395. The iPhone 16 Pro’s price eventually comes down to Rs 57,105.