Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Slashed By Rs 23,000 — Check Offer Details
For those wanting a flagship-grade smartphone experience, there is some incredible news. On the heels of the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple’s flagship device from 2024 — the iPhone 16 Pro Max — is now available at a discounted price.
The top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with stellar features and powerful performance, and with the price cut, the deal gets even sweeter. Here’s how you can grab the offer.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cut: Offer Details
Vijay Sales is offering a reduction in price for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, providing savings exceeding Rs 23,000. This offer can be found on the retailer’s official website.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max was first introduced at a price of Rs 1,44,900. Currently, Vijay Sales is offering it for Rs 1,29,000, a straight discount of Rs 15,900.
Moreover, if you opt for EMI payments using an HSBC Bank credit card, you can avail an extra Rs 7,500 off, boosting your savings to more than Rs 23,000.
Why Choose Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max delivers powerful performance and efficiency courtesy its advanced A18 Pro chipset comprising a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. The device also comes with 8GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and app switching.
In terms of optics, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a pro-grade camera set, including a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie shooter.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max offers an immersive viewing experience with its large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
The device has a very sturdy build and comes with a titanium frame. Powering the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a 4,685mAh battery.