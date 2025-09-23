Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Drops To Rs 89,999 During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025
For anyone seeking a top-tier smartphone experience, there’s fantastic news. Following the release of the iPhone 17 series, Apple’s flagship device for 2024 — the iPhone 16 Pro Max — is currently offered at a reduced price during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts impressive features and exceptional performance, and with the price reduction, the offer becomes even more appealing. Here’s how you can take advantage of this deal.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Drop On Flipkart
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max’s price for the 256GB model is listed as starting from Rs 89,999, as per the Flipkart Big Billion Days page. Flipkart is offering exchange offers up to Rs 57,000 off as well.
Additionally, there are savings to be made through a bunch of bank offers, plus there are EMI options too.
Why Choose Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts impressive performance and efficiency thanks to its cutting-edge A18 Pro chipset, which features a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM, allowing for seamless multitasking and quick app transitions.
Regarding optics, the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a professional-grade camera system that includes a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom capabilities. For selfies, it has a 12MP front-facing camera.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max provides a captivating viewing experience with its expansive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which includes ProMotion technology and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a 4,685mAh battery.
Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a robust construction, highlighted by a titanium frame.