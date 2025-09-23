Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cut, Along With Google Pixel 9, Others, During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025
The iPhone 16 Pro Max has everything that a flagship smartphone should, and it's now coming cheaper.
The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale has begun, and as part of that, the platform is offering huge discounts and offers on smartphones of all ranges, including the likes of Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Google Pixel 9, and more.
Of note, these may or may not be straight-up price cuts, and some deals may be available on exchange and bank offers.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Price On Flipkart: Rs 89,999 (Down From Rs 1,34,999)
The iPhone 16 Pro Max has everything that a flagship smartphone should: advanced A18 Pro chipset, 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 5X optical zoom, and 12MP front shooter, 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion, and a titanium frame.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price On Flipkart: Rs 29,999 (Down From Rs 59,999)
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which has a discount of around 50%, is a steal, coming with features such as 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, 50MP and 12MP rear cameras, 10MP selfie shooter, 4,700mAh battery, Exynos 2400e chipset, and useful Galaxy AI features.
Google Pixel 9 Price On Flipkart: Rs 34,999 (Down From Rs 79,999)
The Pixel 9 has gotten a massive price cut of over 50%, which makes it an incredible deal for a premium smartphone. The Pixel 9 boasts 50MP and 48MP dual rear cameras, 10.5MP front camera, 6.3-inch display, 4700mAh battery, and is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price On Flipkart: Rs 69,999 (Down From 1,19,999)
The iPhone 16 Pro is a top-notch smartphone boasting the powerful A18 Pro chipset, 6.3-inch OLED screen with ProMotion and up to 120Hz refresh rate, 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto, and 12MP selfie, along with titanium frame.
Vivo T4 Pro Price On Flipkart: Rs 29,999 (Down From Rs 34,999)
The Vivo T4 Pro features a triple rear camera set, including two 50MP sensors, along with a 32MP front camera, 6.77-inch quad-curved Amoled display, 6,500mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor under its hood.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price On Flipkart: Rs 26,999 (Down From Rs 36,999)
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with a pro-level triple rear cameras (50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto) along with a 50MP front lens. It has 6.7-inch quad curved display, a 6,000mAh battery, and runs on the Dimensity 8350 processor.
Apple iPhone 14 Price On Flipkart: Rs 41,999 (Down From 54,999)
The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 12MP rear and front camera set, A15 Bionic chip with six-core processor, and MagSafe wireless charging.