Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Flipkart Price Cut Is Biggest Ever — Get It For Just Rs 1,00,000
Flipkart is offering one of the biggest price cuts on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max ever. The current deal is a steal — however, it will not last long as the stock is limited and it’s available for early-bird customers only.
If you’re looking to upgrade to a top-of-the-line smartphone, it doesn’t get any better than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and you might only get such a discount when the device becomes even more older. Let’s see how you can save big while buying the iPhone 16 Pro Max via Flipkart.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Flipkart Price Cut
Flipkart is offering a limited-time deal on the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 256GB variant via an exclusive Pre-Reserve Pass on its app. According to Flipkart, the pass guarantees customers the lowest price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Users can deposit Rs 5,000 to be eligible for the Pre-Reserve Pass to the Big Billion Day Sale, and the pass value will be auto deducted from the total price at the time of purchase.
Notably, the pass is non-refundable and non-cancellable, and in case users do not buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the pass will stand cancelled and no refund will be initiated.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Key Specs And Features
The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a premium titanium frame. It is protected by the newest-generation Ceramic Shield on the front and sports a refined textured matte glass back for an elegant yet highly durable feel.
At its core lies the powerful A18 Pro chip, which incorporates a six-core CPU, six-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, providing exceptional performance and enabling advanced Apple Intelligence features.
The professional camera system comprises a 48MP Fusion main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP 5X telephoto, enhanced by cutting-edge tech like the Photonic Engine, Night mode, macro photography, and support for 4K Dolby Vision and ProRes video recording.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max also comes equipped with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display offering a resolution of 2868 x 1320 pixels, complete with Dynamic Island, Always-On functionality, and ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz.