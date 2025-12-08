Business NewsTechnologyApple iPhone 16 For Just Rs 40,000? Here’s How To Grab Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 Deal
ADVERTISEMENT

Apple iPhone 16 For Just Rs 40,000? Here’s How To Grab Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 Deal

Flipkart’s sale is delivering some of the hottest end-of-year tech bargains.

08 Dec 2025, 12:51 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 sale is delivering end-of-year tech bargains, with a particularly eye-catching deal on the Apple iPhone 16. (Source: Apple)</p></div>
Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 sale is delivering end-of-year tech bargains, with a particularly eye-catching deal on the Apple iPhone 16. (Source: Apple)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

If you’re in the market for a high-end, high-performance phone and don’t mind skipping the latest generation, Flipkart is the place to be. The online retailer has dramatically cut prices on top-grade smartphones as part of its Buy Buy 2025 sale, layering on instant discounts alongside credit card incentives and exchange bonuses.

Flipkart’s sale is delivering some of the hottest end-of-year tech bargains, with a particularly eye-catching deal on the Apple iPhone 16. Released last year, this flagship phone can now be snagged for less than Rs 40,000 by combining straight discount, bank offers, and trade-ins.

Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Offer On Apple iPhone 16

The 128GB version of the iPhone 16 starts at a promotional price of Rs 71,999 — a flat 9% off its launch tag. Buyers with a Flipkart SBI Bank or Flipkart Axis Bank credit card get an extra Rs 4,000 in instant cashback. 

Plus, Flipkart’s trade-in program is quite lucrative, offering values that vary by your old device’s make, condition, and delivery location. Though the maximum trade-in can hit Rs 57,400 for top-tier qualifying phones, a more typical Rs 30,000 exchange value is enough to push the net price around Rs 40,000. That’s a steal of a price for a phone that’s just a generation old and from one of world’s best tech brands.

What Makes Apple iPhone 16 A Great Buy

Boasting top-tier prowess, the iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display at 2,556 x 1,179 resolution, hitting up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the A18 processor with a six-core graphics unit, enabling seamless app launches, effortless multitasking, and buttery-smooth gameplay. 

For photography, the iPhone 16 packs a dual rear setup with a 48MP main sensor fused to a 12MP ultrawide, which is paired with a 12MP selfie shooter up front.

While Apple’s newer iPhone 17 offers tech upgrades, the iPhone 16 continues to be a formidable smartphone, and it’s definitely worth going for at this year-end price.

ALSO READ

‘No Live Tests For Ads,’ Says ChatGPT Head Nick Turley Amid OpenAI Ad Controversy
Opinion
‘No Live Tests For Ads,’ Says ChatGPT Head Nick Turley Amid OpenAI Ad Controversy
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT