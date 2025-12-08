Apple iPhone 16 For Just Rs 40,000? Here’s How To Grab Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 Deal
Flipkart’s sale is delivering some of the hottest end-of-year tech bargains.
If you’re in the market for a high-end, high-performance phone and don’t mind skipping the latest generation, Flipkart is the place to be. The online retailer has dramatically cut prices on top-grade smartphones as part of its Buy Buy 2025 sale, layering on instant discounts alongside credit card incentives and exchange bonuses.
Flipkart’s sale is delivering some of the hottest end-of-year tech bargains, with a particularly eye-catching deal on the Apple iPhone 16. Released last year, this flagship phone can now be snagged for less than Rs 40,000 by combining straight discount, bank offers, and trade-ins.
Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Offer On Apple iPhone 16
The 128GB version of the iPhone 16 starts at a promotional price of Rs 71,999 — a flat 9% off its launch tag. Buyers with a Flipkart SBI Bank or Flipkart Axis Bank credit card get an extra Rs 4,000 in instant cashback.
Plus, Flipkart’s trade-in program is quite lucrative, offering values that vary by your old device’s make, condition, and delivery location. Though the maximum trade-in can hit Rs 57,400 for top-tier qualifying phones, a more typical Rs 30,000 exchange value is enough to push the net price around Rs 40,000. That’s a steal of a price for a phone that’s just a generation old and from one of world’s best tech brands.
What Makes Apple iPhone 16 A Great Buy
Boasting top-tier prowess, the iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display at 2,556 x 1,179 resolution, hitting up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the A18 processor with a six-core graphics unit, enabling seamless app launches, effortless multitasking, and buttery-smooth gameplay.
For photography, the iPhone 16 packs a dual rear setup with a 48MP main sensor fused to a 12MP ultrawide, which is paired with a 12MP selfie shooter up front.
While Apple’s newer iPhone 17 offers tech upgrades, the iPhone 16 continues to be a formidable smartphone, and it’s definitely worth going for at this year-end price.