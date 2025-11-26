Apple iPhone 16 Black Friday Offers On Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales Are Unmissable
Sweetening the deal are bank and exchange offers, allowing buyers to save even more.
Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales have kicked off their Black Friday 2025 sales in India, bringing some of the steepest discounts seen on smartphones this year. Among the biggest highlights is the one-year-old flagship Apple iPhone 16, which is now available at incredibly low prices.
Apple iPhone 16 Black Friday Offer On Amazon
Amazon is currently offering a flat 16% discount on the iPhone 16, which drops the price to just Rs 66,900. Further sweetening the deal are bank and exchange offers, allowing buyers to save even more.
Apple iPhone 16 Black Friday Offer On Flipkart
Flipkart has listed the iPhone 16 at Rs 69,900, which is Rs 10,000 below its retail price of Rs 79,900. You can get massive offs when exchanging your old device as well, depending on its make and condition.
Apple iPhone 16 Black Friday Offer On Vijay Sales
On Vijay Sales, the iPhone 16, which originally launched at Rs 79,900 and later settled at an official price of Rs 69,900, is now further reduced with a 5% additional discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 66,490. The retailer is also offering additional bank cashback, attractive exchange bonuses, and extra offers.