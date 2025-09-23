Apple iPhone 15, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Other Phones At Massive Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes equipped with a 200MP primary camera and a 12MP front-facing camera, along with Galaxy AI-driven features. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has a 6.8-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X screen, along with S Pen and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Galaxy S24 Ultra’s price on Amazon is now Rs 71,999, down from Rs 1,29,999.