Apple iPhone 15, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Other Phones At Massive Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
Amazon is providing incredible price cuts on popular smartphones as part of its Great Indian Festival 2025. Customers can enjoy savings of up to 47% on smartphones, including brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and more. Take a look.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price On Amazon: Rs 71,999 (47% Off)
The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes equipped with a 200MP primary camera and a 12MP front-facing camera, along with Galaxy AI-driven features. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has a 6.8-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X screen, along with S Pen and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
Galaxy S24 Ultra’s price on Amazon is now Rs 71,999, down from Rs 1,29,999.
Apple iPhone 15 Price On Amazon: Rs 46,999 (33% Off)
The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that achieves a peak outdoor brightness of 2,000 nits. It is powered by the A16 Bionic chip and comes equipped with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens, along with Dynamic Island.
The iPhone 15 is presently listed for Rs 46,999 on Amazon (cut from Rs 69,900).
OnePlus 13 Price On Amazon: Rs 68,999 (14% Off)
The OnePlus 13 comes with a fifth-generation Hasselblad triple camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultrawide. It is powered by the premium Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, is rated IP69 and IP68, and boasts a 6,000mAh battery.
OnePlus 13’s price on Amazon is now Rs 68,999, reduced from Rs 79,999.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Price On Amazon: Rs 99,999 (39% Off)
A premium foldable from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold6 stands out for its advanced foldable touchscreen with stylus support, 50MP main camera, dual front cameras (10MP cover and 4MP under display), light weight of 239 gm, 4,400mAh battery, and Galaxy AI features.
The Galaxy Z Fold6 is now priced at Rs 99,999 on Amazon, down from Rs 1,64,999.
Google Pixel 9 Price On Amazon: Rs 56,300 (30% Off)
The Pixel 9 is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset and comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display, 50MP main camera, 48MP secondary camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,700mAh battery, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Google Pixel 9’s price on Amazon is cut from Rs 79,999 to Rs 56,300.
Samsung Galaxy A55 Price On Amazon: Rs 25,999 (43% Off)
The Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch Super Amoled display, 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie shooter, a robust Exynos 1480 processor, 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on front and back, and Samsung Knox security.
Originally priced at Rs 45,999, the Galaxy A55 is now available on Amazon for Rs 25,999.