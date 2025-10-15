Apple iPhone 13 Amazon Price Drop Can’t Be Missed — Rs 16,000 Straight Discount, Plus Offers
Even though Apple has produced more recent iPhone models, the iPhone 13 remains a powerful device.
Are you considering purchasing an iPhone but are holding out for a fantastic offer? The wait is over, then. The iPhone 13’s price on Amazon has dropped sharply, so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment, now might be it.
Apple iPhone 13 Amazon Price Drop
Amazon is currently offering a 27% straight discount on the Apple iPhone 13, bringing its price down from Rs 59,900 to Rs 43,900. But that’s not all. You can avail other offers as well.
Cashback: Prime members using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get 5% cashback, while 3% cashback is available for others.
No-Cost EMI: You can save up to Rs 1,144 in EMI interest using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.
Exchange Offers: You can also get up to Rs 41,200 when exchanging your old device, depending on its make and condition.
Why Apple iPhone 13 Is Still A Good Buy
Even though Apple has produced more recent iPhone models, the iPhone 13 remains a powerful device. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset boasting a faster Neural Engine, six-core CPU, and four-core GPU, which together deliver smooth performance, faster processing and app switching, and improved gaming.
The iPhone 13’s dual-camera system with a wide-angle camera and optical image stabilisation offers great low-light photos and videos. Photographic Styles and Cinematic mode further enhance the photography experience.
The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is protected by Ceramic Shield front cover, and the device comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Its battery easily takes even heavy users through the day in a single charge. The smartphone comes with advanced tech such as Face ID, 5G connectivity, TrueDepth camera, and more.
All in all, the iPhone 13 remains one of the best devices in the Rs 40,000 range.