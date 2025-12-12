Apple iOS 26.2 Update Coming Soon: New Glass Slider To Screen Flash For Notifications, Check Key Features

Developers got early access to iOS 26.2's second release candidate from Apple earlier this week, indicating that the update will be rolled out for all users soon.

Apple has confirmed the release of iOS 26.2 this December. However, the tech giant has not declared any precise date. As per a MacRumors report, the rollout could begin as early as next week.

iOS 26.2 brings a small but notable batch of additions and tweaks to the iPhone experience, including a new Liquid Glass slider for customising the Lock Screen clock and offline lyrics support in Apple Music, the report claims.

Here are some of the expected key features: