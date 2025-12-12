Apple iOS 26.2 Update Coming Soon: New Glass Slider To Screen Flash For Notifications, Check Key Features
iOS 26.2 brings a small but notable batch of additions and tweaks to the iPhone experience.
Developers got early access to iOS 26.2's second release candidate from Apple earlier this week, indicating that the update will be rolled out for all users soon.
Apple has confirmed the release of iOS 26.2 this December. However, the tech giant has not declared any precise date. As per a MacRumors report, the rollout could begin as early as next week.
iOS 26.2 brings a small but notable batch of additions and tweaks to the iPhone experience, including a new Liquid Glass slider for customising the Lock Screen clock and offline lyrics support in Apple Music, the report claims.
Here are some of the expected key features:
Liquid Glass Slider On Lock Screen
Users can now change the clock's Liquid Glass effect via a new slider in the Lock Screen settings. The new feature allows users to modify the opacity of the Liquid Glass for the clock. This builds on iOS 26.1's introduction of "Clear" and "Tinted" modes for the effect as a whole.
Offline Lyrics In Apple Music
Apple Music in iOS 26.2 now supports offline lyrics, letting users read song texts without needing a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.
Revisions To Sleep Score
iOS 26.2 and watchOS 26.2 have introduced revised Sleep Score bands:
Very Low: 0-40 (formerly 0-29)
Low: 41-60 (formerly 30-49)
OK: 61-80 (formerly 50-69)
High: 81-95 (formerly 70-89)
Very High: 96-100 (formerly 90-100)
Apple explains that the scores are decided based on total sleep time, the frequency of sleep and nighttime disturbances. The feature is available in the Health app on all iOS 26-compatible iPhones and the Sleep app on watchOS 26 Apple Watches.
Reminder Alarms
Apple's Reminders app gains alarm support in iOS 26.2. Users can link a specific time to any reminder and enable the "Urgent" option to sound an alert precisely when needed.
Podcasts
iOS 26.2 equips Apple's Podcasts app with three handy upgrades: auto-generated episode chapters, on-screen timed links and quick access to referenced podcasts directly from the player or transcript.
News
The Apple News app introduces a "Following" section, alongside quick-access buttons for key topics including sports, puzzles, politics, business and food.
Screen Flash For Notifications
iOS 26.2 expands notification alerts on iPhones to include a screen flash, moving beyond the previous reliance on the rear LED camera light.
Users can now pick from LED Flash, Screen flash, or Both in the Accessibility > Audio & Visual > Flash for Alerts menu, or disable the feature altogether.
AirPods Live Translation For EU
iOS 26.2 unlocks Live Translation for AirPods across the EU, enabling real-time comprehension of conversations in foreign languages.
For instance, if a user is speaking English while someone replies in French, Siri translates it to English in real time, audible via the AirPods.
As per a Forbes report, Apple and Google have also issued fresh global cyber threat warnings to users, flagging mercenary spyware that exploits fresh iOS and Android flaws in targeted, high-end attacks.
“Such attacks are vastly more complex than regular cybercriminal activity and consumer malware, as mercenary spyware attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices,” Apple has said.